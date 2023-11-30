Media.com Addresses 'Global Misinformation Crisis' with Opoint Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move to empower individuals and organizations to instantly address and correct misinformation, Media.com announces a strategic partnership with Opoint, a global leader in news data. The partnership will enable Media.com to deliver real-time news alerts to its verified users on the network, enabling a rapid response using world-first media monitoring and reaction capabilities that have become essential for many in the 24/7 information environment.



In what is set to be a game-changing transformation of traditional and social media, the partnership allows Media.com’s users access to instant information and updates so they can quickly and confidently respond to third-party media sources. As Media.com does not allow comments, users can respond and express themselves free from the interference and credibility challenges that currently plague social media networks.

Real-time updates are a critical tool to challenge misinformation, manage reputation

Opoint collects news from over 230,000 global websites and enriches it with valuable metadata, enabling media insight platforms around the world to seamlessly deliver valuable intelligence to their customers. The partnership with Media.com will enable usage of this data for the first time to help address misinformation in an era where many serious real-world harms are unfolding because of gaps in communication, failures of credibility, and information delays.

“Collaborating with Opoint is an exciting step toward achieving our mission to drive recognition of Media.com as the world’s leading online network. Delivering reliable, timely, and comprehensive news data to Media.com’s users is an integral part of empowering them to respond to or even preempt the spread of misinformation,” said James Mawhinney, Founder and CEO at Media.com. “This partnership brings us one step closer to our goal of making your Media.com profile your most valuable online resource.”

The combination of Opoint’s global media reach and Media.com’s model for effective information and reputation management creates a compelling narrative. Innovative solutions, coupled with crucial information that is actionable in real time, can redefine the landscape of news dissemination and consumption. With an average of 3 million news articles published per day across a broad range of topics, people and organizations worldwide, information integrity and reputation management have become increasingly critical. Yet traditional reputation management can fall short as digital reach increases.

As Media.com integrates Opoint’s extensive news data, the resulting news monitoring service and the alerts generated will serve as an essential tool for individuals and businesses needing to stay abreast of developments and combat any falsehoods in real time. The collaboration underscores the relentless commitment by both companies to provide a valuable offering to customers powered by accurate and timely news information.

For more information about Opoint and its services, please visit www.opoint.com. To apply for a Media.com profile visit www.media.com.

Press Contact Media.com:

Chris Hariher

Crenshaw Communications

Chris@crenshawcomm.com

Press Contact Opoint:

Stine Bråss

Marketing Manager

stine.brass@opoint.com