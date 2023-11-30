ClearScale Achieves the New AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

ClearScale Earns AWS Distinction for Advertising and Marketing Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearScale, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Audience and Customer Data Management. Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency recognizes ClearScale’s expertise in providing customers with professional services that empower advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads with services that offer improved data analytics abilities to uncover new customer trends and insights.



As advertisers and marketers look to leverage the cloud to innovate and achieve digital transformation, they are increasingly in need of partners with services and solutions that are purpose-built to meet their needs. AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide these customers – including advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, advertising and marketing technology providers, and analytics service providers – with AWS-validated solutions and services, helping to accelerate their transformation.

ClearScale provides services that allow advertisers and marketers to monitor customer behavior and advertising performance and then refine their offerings and personalize outbound campaigns based on insights derived from big data analytics. Advertising and marketing firms benefit by being able to identify hidden trends, study attrition rates, and discover better ways to approach potential customers.

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates ClearScale in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry.

To achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency designation, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.

“We are proud to achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency," said Pavel Vasilyev, CTO at ClearScale. "This distinction not only underscores our technical proficiency but also our dedication to empowering our clients in the advertising and marketing sector. By harnessing the unparalleled capabilities of AWS, ClearScale offers transformative solutions that drive actionable insights and foster growth for our customers.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify validated AWS Partner solutions and services for specific industry use cases.

Explore the AWS Partner solutions and/or services offered in AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, or APN Partners, including ClearScale.



Learn more about ClearScale’s solutions for the advertising and marketing industry at https://www.clearscale.com/industries/advertising-and-marketing.

About ClearScale

ClearScale is a cloud-native systems integration, strategic consulting, and application development company founded in 2011. The company has successfully delivered more than 1,000 innovative AWS cloud projects for clients ranging from startups to large enterprises. For more information, visit www.clearscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

