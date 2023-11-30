Atlas Ketamine: Revolutionizing Pain Relief and Quality of Life in the Greater Phoenix Area
A state-of-the-art clinic specializing in IV ketamine treatments is pleased to announce its grand opening.GLENDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlas Ketamine, a state-of-the-art clinic specializing in IV ketamine treatments, is pleased to announce its grand opening, bringing innovative pain management solutions to individuals suffering from chronic pain and other related disorders in the greater Phoenix area. Under the expert guidance of Dr. Sean Ormond, Atlas Ketamine provides personalized, compassionate care to patients seeking to improve their well-being through this cutting-edge therapy.
Dr. Sean Ormond, the lead clinician at Atlas Ketamine, is a highly-acclaimed physician with dual board certifications and a distinguished reputation in ketamine infusion therapy. He brings years of experience and a dedication to a patient-centered approach that has seen numerous individuals benefit from considerably enhanced quality of life after treatment. The opening of Atlas Ketamine represents Dr. Ormond’s ongoing commitment to offering this highly effective therapy to a wider community in need.
"Ketamine infusion therapy is one of the most exciting developments in pain management and mental health treatment in decades," said Dr. Ormond. "At Atlas Ketamine, we're not just providing infusions; we're redefining how chronic pain and certain mental health conditions are treated. Our individualized care ensures that every patient receives their own treatment plan, making a real difference in their daily lives."
Atlas Ketamine's approach is rooted deeply in the understanding that each patient's needs are unique. The clinic's modern facilities are designed to provide a comfortable and serene environment conducive to healing and recovery. Patients will find solace in a supportive atmosphere while receiving superior medical care tailored to their specific conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, chronic pain syndromes, and PTSD.
Accessibility and affordability of care are key priorities for Atlas Ketamine, offering relief to those who may have been previously unable to find treatments that work for them. Atlas Ketamine is committed to bringing this life-changing therapy to as many patients as possible.
For more information on Atlas Ketamine and its innovative treatment offerings, to meet Dr. Sean Ormond, or to schedule a consultation, visit https://atlasketamine.com/ or contact the clinic directly at (602) 922-8527.
About Atlas Ketamine
Atlas Ketamine is a leading ketamine clinic located in the heart of the Phoenix/Glendale Metro area, dedicated to delivering advanced medical treatments to individuals struggling with chronic pain and other treatment-resistant conditions. Guided by the philosophy of personalized care, the clinic employs the latest science in IV ketamine therapy to provide powerful relief and promote a better quality of life for patients.
Dr. Sean Ormond
Atlas Ketamine
+1 (602) 922-8527
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram