Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,565 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,128 in the last 365 days.

Believeco Training Academy launches

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Believeco, a marketing, communications and advisory services firm, based in Canada and with offices in all key Canadian markets and into the USA, is pleased to announce the launch of Believeco Training Academy – a new corporate training service offering that will help leaders in developing organizational readiness and resilience.

For more than 40 years, Believeco has built a strong reputation for providing media, spokesperson and crisis training to clients across North America. In recent years, this has expanded to include presentation skills, effective communications, social media, as well as writing and plain language workshops.

“Leadership matters, more than ever. In the midst of organizational and societal shifts, leaders who project strength, communicate clearly and with empathy can earn confidence, reduce risk and improve reputationally, even when crisis hits,” says Arlene Dickinson, Executive Chair & Co-Managing Partner, M&A Believeco. “This communications and leadership training is designed to level up organizational resilience for today’s complex business, work, as well as media environments.”

Believeco has built training programs that go beyond theory, bringing real-world experience to deliver workshops that prepare organizations for meaningful communications with the media, analysts, regulators, customers, shareholders, and employees.

In addition to customizing training for the unique needs of leaders, some of Believeco’s most popular training offerings include:

  • Spokesperson Media Training
  • Issues and Crisis Communications 
  • Plain Language Writing & Editing 
  • Communications Planning 101
  • Effective Presentations
  • Dealing with Disruptions 
  • Public Engagement
  • Brand Journalism for Social Media

Group or one-on-one workshops can be facilitated in-person or virtually, regularly planned or set up in response to an urgent issue. Through custom simulations that introduce participants to the critical components of a crisis communications plan, clients will learn the key steps in response planning and communicating, as well as assessing reputational and operational risks.

To learn more or enquire about training, please visit: believeco.com/training

-30-

For more information: 
Klara Needler 
Believeco 
klara.needler@believeco.com 

About Believeco 
Believeco is an independent Canadian based marketing, communications and advisory company. We believe in people and propel their potential to listen, move, speak, create and grow. We partner with people, communities and organizations that want to achieve great things. We combine scale and scrappiness, data and discipline, craft and creativity to empower communities and help organizations achieve success. We are curious and diverse, deeply committed and fiercely independent.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Believeco Training Academy launches

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more