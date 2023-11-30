Believeco Training Academy launches

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Believeco, a marketing, communications and advisory services firm, based in Canada and with offices in all key Canadian markets and into the USA, is pleased to announce the launch of Believeco Training Academy – a new corporate training service offering that will help leaders in developing organizational readiness and resilience.



For more than 40 years, Believeco has built a strong reputation for providing media, spokesperson and crisis training to clients across North America. In recent years, this has expanded to include presentation skills, effective communications, social media, as well as writing and plain language workshops.

“Leadership matters, more than ever. In the midst of organizational and societal shifts, leaders who project strength, communicate clearly and with empathy can earn confidence, reduce risk and improve reputationally, even when crisis hits,” says Arlene Dickinson, Executive Chair & Co-Managing Partner, M&A Believeco. “This communications and leadership training is designed to level up organizational resilience for today’s complex business, work, as well as media environments.”

Believeco has built training programs that go beyond theory, bringing real-world experience to deliver workshops that prepare organizations for meaningful communications with the media, analysts, regulators, customers, shareholders, and employees.

In addition to customizing training for the unique needs of leaders, some of Believeco’s most popular training offerings include:

Spokesperson Media Training

Issues and Crisis Communications

Plain Language Writing & Editing

Communications Planning 101

Effective Presentations

Dealing with Disruptions

Public Engagement

Brand Journalism for Social Media

Group or one-on-one workshops can be facilitated in-person or virtually, regularly planned or set up in response to an urgent issue. Through custom simulations that introduce participants to the critical components of a crisis communications plan, clients will learn the key steps in response planning and communicating, as well as assessing reputational and operational risks.

To learn more or enquire about training, please visit: believeco.com/training

