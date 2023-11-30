Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023
Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held December 4th through December 6th, 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3T0WlUF
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.
“OTC Markets is looking forward to hosting a three-day Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference which will feature 40 presenting companies from various markets,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Our markets are tailored to meet the needs of today’s resource companies as they look to expand their investor base, and we are proud to support their outreach through the VIC platform.”
December 4th – Uranium
|
Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:00 AM
|Elevated Uranium Ltd.
|OTCQX: ELVUF | ASX: EL8
|9:30 AM
|Deep Yellow Ltd.
|OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL
|10:00 AM
|Lotus Resources Ltd.
|OTCQB: LTSRF | ASX: LOT
|10:30 AM
|Nuclear Fuels Inc.
|OTCQX: NFUNF | CSE: NF
|11:00 AM
|Anfield Energy Inc.
|OTCQB: ANLDF | TSXV: AEC
|11:30 AM
|Stallion Uranium Corp.
|OTCQB: STLNF | TSXV: STUD
|12:00 PM
|Paladin Energy Ltd.
|OTCQX: PALAF | ASX: PDN
|12:30 PM
|Western Uranium & Vanadium
|OTCQX: WSTRF | CSE: WUC
|1:00 PM
|Peninsula Energy Ltd.
|OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN
|1:30 PM
|IsoEnergy Ltd.
|OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO
|2:00 PM
|Yellow Cake PLC
|OTCQX: YLLXF | AIM: YCA
|2:30 PM
|Baselode Energy Corp.
|OTCQB: BSENF | TSXV: FIND
|3:00 PM
|Terra Uranium Limited
|ASX: T92
|3:30 PM
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|NYSE American: UUUU |TSX: EFR
December 5th – Battery & Precious Metals
|
Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:00 AM
|Jindalee Resources Ltd.
|OTCQX: JNDAF | ASX: JRL
|9:30 AM
|Hochschild Mining PLC
|OTCQX: HCHDF | LSE: HOC
|10:00 AM
|Li-FT Power Ltd.
|OTCQX: LIFFF | CSE: LIFT
|10:30 AM
|Rio2 Limited
|OTCQX: RIOFF | TSXV: RIO
|11:00 AM
|Gold Terra Resource Corp.
|OTCQX: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT
|11:30 AM
|Goliath Resources Ltd.
|OTCQB: GOTRF | TSXV: GOT
|12:00 PM
|Silver Storm Mining Ltd
|OTCQB: SVRSF | TSXV: SVRS
|12:30 PM
|Silver Tigers Metals Inc.
|OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
|1:00 PM
|Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp
|OTCQB: PGEZF | TSXV: PGE
|2:00 PM
|Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
|2:30 PM
|Southern Silver Exploration Corp.
|OTCQX: SSVFF | TSXV: SSV
|3:30 PM
|Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.
|Pink: GMGMF | TSXV: GMG
|4:00 PM
|Novo Resources Corp.
|OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
December 6th - Battery & Precious Metals
|
Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:30 AM
|WestGold Resources Limited
|Pink: WTGRF | ASX: WGX
|10:00 AM
|Onyx Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: ONXGF | TSXV: ONYX
|10:30 AM
|West Vault Mining Inc.
|OTCQX: WVMDF | TSXV: WVM
|11:00 AM
|Akobo Minerals AB
|OTCQX: AKOBF | Oslo Bors: AKOBO
|11:30 AM
|GoGold Resources, Inc.
|OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD
|12:00 PM
|European Energy Metals Corp.
|OTCQB: EUEMF | TSXV: FIN
|12:30 PM
|Giga Metals Corp.
|OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
|1:00 PM
|Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
|OTCQB: PNXLF | TSXV: LIT
|1:30 PM
|Lavras Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: LGCFF | TSXV: LGC
|2:00 PM
|Osisko Metals Inc.
|OTCQX: OMZNF | TSXV: OM
|2:30 PM
|Idaho Copper Corporation
|Pink: COPR
|3:00 PM
|Sierra Metals, Inc.
|OTCQX: SMTSF | TSX: SMT
|3:30 PM
|Arizona Metals Corp.
|OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com