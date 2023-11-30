Submit Release
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held December 4th through December 6th, 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3T0WlUF

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“OTC Markets is looking forward to hosting a three-day Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference which will feature 40 presenting companies from various markets,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Our markets are tailored to meet the needs of today’s resource companies as they look to expand their investor base, and we are proud to support their outreach through the VIC platform.”

December 4th – Uranium

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:00 AM Elevated Uranium Ltd. OTCQX: ELVUF | ASX: EL8
9:30 AM Deep Yellow Ltd. OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL
10:00 AM Lotus Resources Ltd. OTCQB: LTSRF | ASX: LOT
10:30 AM Nuclear Fuels Inc. OTCQX: NFUNF | CSE: NF
11:00 AM Anfield Energy Inc. OTCQB: ANLDF | TSXV: AEC
11:30 AM Stallion Uranium Corp. OTCQB: STLNF | TSXV: STUD
12:00 PM Paladin Energy Ltd. OTCQX: PALAF | ASX: PDN
12:30 PM Western Uranium & Vanadium OTCQX: WSTRF | CSE: WUC
1:00 PM Peninsula Energy Ltd. OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN
1:30 PM IsoEnergy Ltd. OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO
2:00 PM Yellow Cake PLC OTCQX: YLLXF | AIM: YCA
2:30 PM Baselode Energy Corp. OTCQB: BSENF | TSXV: FIND
3:00 PM Terra Uranium Limited ASX: T92
3:30 PM Energy Fuels Inc. NYSE American: UUUU |TSX: EFR


December 5th – Battery & Precious Metals

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:00 AM Jindalee Resources Ltd. OTCQX: JNDAF | ASX: JRL
9:30 AM Hochschild Mining PLC OTCQX: HCHDF | LSE: HOC
10:00 AM Li-FT Power Ltd. OTCQX: LIFFF | CSE: LIFT
10:30 AM Rio2 Limited OTCQX: RIOFF | TSXV: RIO
11:00 AM Gold Terra Resource Corp. OTCQX: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT
11:30 AM Goliath Resources Ltd. OTCQB: GOTRF | TSXV: GOT
12:00 PM Silver Storm Mining Ltd OTCQB: SVRSF | TSXV: SVRS
12:30 PM Silver Tigers Metals Inc. OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
1:00 PM Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp OTCQB: PGEZF | TSXV: PGE
2:00 PM Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
2:30 PM Southern Silver Exploration Corp. OTCQX: SSVFF | TSXV: SSV
3:30 PM Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. Pink: GMGMF | TSXV: GMG
4:00 PM Novo Resources Corp. OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO


December 6th - Battery & Precious Metals

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM WestGold Resources Limited Pink: WTGRF | ASX: WGX
10:00 AM Onyx Gold Corp. OTCQX: ONXGF | TSXV: ONYX
10:30 AM West Vault Mining Inc. OTCQX: WVMDF | TSXV: WVM
11:00 AM Akobo Minerals AB OTCQX: AKOBF | Oslo Bors: AKOBO
11:30 AM GoGold Resources, Inc. OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD
12:00 PM European Energy Metals Corp. OTCQB: EUEMF | TSXV: FIN
12:30 PM Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
1:00 PM Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. OTCQB: PNXLF | TSXV: LIT
1:30 PM Lavras Gold Corp. OTCQX: LGCFF | TSXV: LGC
2:00 PM Osisko Metals Inc. OTCQX: OMZNF | TSXV: OM
2:30 PM Idaho Copper Corporation Pink: COPR
3:00 PM Sierra Metals, Inc. OTCQX: SMTSF | TSX: SMT
3:30 PM Arizona Metals Corp. OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


