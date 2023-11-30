Femasys Inc. Announces the Appointment of James Liu, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

-- Thought leader from top-ranked academic gynecology program to lead clinical and medical affairs at Femasys --

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a biomedical company focused on meeting significant unmet needs for women worldwide with a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible solutions, including a lead, late-clinical stage product candidate and innovative therapeutic and diagnostic products, today announced the appointment of James Liu, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Liu joins Femasys as the company accelerates commercialization of its product pipeline, including a new therapeutic for artificial insemination, FemaSeed®.

“With an exciting product pipeline and a culture focused on execution of the development and commercialization of differentiated women’s health procedures, Femasys stands apart in the industry,” said Dr. Liu. “I’m excited to join the company as it advances a new wave of potentially transformative therapies to meet the many areas of unmet needs for patients specifically in reproductive health.”

Dr. Liu received his M.D. from Ohio State University School of Medicine, completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at University of Rochester-Strong Memorial Hospital and undertook a fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology at University of California, San Diego. Dr. Liu is Professor Emeritus at Case Western Reserve University after serving for over 21 years as the Chairman, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University Hospital Health System and the Chair, Department of Reproductive Biology, Case Western Reserve University. He also served as the Division head, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the University of Cincinnati. Dr. Liu has authored over 130 publications and held numerous chair appointments for the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and for seven years served on the practice committee for the American Society for Reproductive Medicine. He also has several issued patents, reviewed National Institutes of Health grants, served on the FDA Advisory Committee, and has participated as a principal investigator on numerous clinical pharmaceutical and medical device trials.

Ms. Kathy Lee-Sepsick, founder, president and chief executive officer of Femasys, commented on the appointment of Dr. Liu, stating, “It is a great pleasure to welcome Dr. James Liu to Femasys as the Company’s next chief medical officer. With numerous years of clinical and leadership experience at one of the best gynecology programs in the nation and engagements with some of the most prominent women’s health companies, he is well suited to support our accelerated commercialization efforts focused on reproductive health and to support our continued product development efforts in permanent birth control as a previous principal investigator of earlier clinical studies for FemBloc.”

Ms. Lee-Sepsick continued, “The Femasys team also extends its deep gratitude to Dr. Edward Evantash for his service and contributions to the Company and we look forward to our continued work together.”

About Femasys

Femasys is a biomedical company focused on meeting significant unmet needs for women worldwide with a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible solutions, including a lead revolutionary product candidate and FDA-cleared, innovative therapeutic and diagnostic products. Femasys’ FemBloc® permanent birth control in late-stage clinical development is the first and only non-surgical, in-office, permanent birth control method intended to be a safer option for women at substantially less cost than the long-standing surgical alternative. Femasys’ FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination, an innovative infertility treatment designed to deliver sperm directly where conception occurs, is now FDA-cleared and has received regulatory approval in Canada. The Company has developed diagnostic products that are complementary for which it has achieved regulatory approvals to market in the U.S., Canada, and other ex-U.S. territories, and which are commercial-ready due to its in-house manufacturing capabilities. The Company’s diagnostic products include FemVue® for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, which can be used in conjunction with FemCath®, an intrauterine catheter for selective fallopian tube evaluation, and FemCerv®, an endocervical tissue sampler for cervical cancer diagnosis. Learn more at www.femasys.com, or follow us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “pending,” “intend,” “believe,” “potential,” “hope,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to develop and advance our current product candidates and programs into, and successfully initiate, enroll and complete, clinical trials; the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidates and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our product candidates; our ability to commercialize our product candidates, or the effect of delays in commercializing; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

Investors

Chuck Padala

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

917-741-7792

chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

Femasys Inc.

Investor Contact:

IR@femasys.com

Media Contact:

Media@femasys.com



