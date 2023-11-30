Globalization and International Cuisine will Boost the Growth of the Global Frozen Food Market; says TNR
Global Frozen Food Market Reached Valuation of US$ 427.9 Bn by 2031, Anticipated to Experience CAGR of 4.5% during 2023 – 2031WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frozen food consists of various food items that have undergone a preservation process involving extreme cold temperatures, typically below -18 degrees Celsius (-0.4 degrees Fahrenheit). This freezing method prevents the growth of harmful microorganisms and enzymes that lead to food spoilage. It encompasses a diverse range of products, including fruits, vegetables, meats, seafood, ready-to-eat meals, and desserts. Frozen food offers extended shelf life, reducing food waste and providing the convenience of enjoying seasonal or perishable items year-round. It caters to busy lifestyles, ensuring access to nutritious and flavorful food while adhering to rigorous quality and safety standards for optimal taste and healthiness.
Global Frozen Food Market Growth Drivers
E-commerce and Online Grocery Shopping: The proliferation of e-commerce and online grocery shopping is significantly driving the frozen food market. According to the study, online grocery sales in the US grew by over 55% in 2021. Consumers now prefer the convenience of ordering frozen food online, with many retailers offering a wide selection and home delivery options. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend, as consumers sought contactless shopping experiences. Frozen food companies are capitalizing on this shift by expanding their online presence, ensuring that consumers have easy access to frozen products through digital channels.
Sustainable Packaging and Practices: Sustainability is a crucial driver in the frozen food market. Consumers are increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of packaging and food production. Brands are responding by adopting sustainable packaging materials, reducing plastic usage, and implementing eco-friendly practices in their supply chains. This trend is pushing frozen food manufacturers to align with sustainable practices, from sourcing ingredients responsibly to reducing food waste, and this commitment to sustainability resonates with environmentally-conscious consumers, driving their purchasing decisions.
Which Product Had the Highest Share in the Global Frozen Food Market in the upcoming Years?
Frozen vegetables product is one of the earliest and most widely used frozen food products and had the highest share in the global frozen food market due to their widespread appeal, health-conscious consumers, and convenience. Surveys indicate that health-consciousness is on the rise, with consumers seeking nutritious and easy meal solutions. Frozen vegetables provide a convenient and nutritionally rich option, retaining vitamins and minerals through the freezing process. Additionally, frozen vegetables align with the trend of reducing food waste, as they have a longer shelf life than fresh produce. The versatility of frozen vegetables makes them a staple in various cuisines and dietary preferences, contributing to their dominance in the frozen food market.
Based on the Type Segment, Which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Global Frozen Food Market during the Forecast Period?
Half-cooked product segment has gained popularity in recent years and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the global frozen food market during the forecast period. This trend is fueled by the increasing demand for convenient, yet customizable meal solutions. Consumers seek the convenience of partially prepared items that require minimal effort to complete, reflecting busier lifestyles. Half-cooked products cater to this demand, offering versatility and flexibility in meal preparation. They also align with the trend of at-home cooking, allowing consumers to feel more involved in their meals. This segment's growth is bolstered by innovations, including diverse cuisine options and improved taste profiles, making it a standout category in the frozen food market.
Based on Region Segment, Which Region had the Highest Share in the Frozen Food Market in 2022?
North America region had the highest share in the frozen food market in 2022. The region has a strong tradition of frozen food consumption, with the study indicating that 99% of American households purchase frozen foods. This cultural acceptance is bolstered by consumer demand for convenient and time-saving meal solutions. Furthermore, the robust supply chain infrastructure and distribution networks in North America ensure a wide variety of frozen products are readily available. Continuous product innovations and adaptations to changing dietary preferences solidify North America's leadership in the global frozen food market.
Global Frozen Food Market Participants
Some of the key market participants operating in the global frozen food market are
o Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
o Associated British Foods plc
o Cargill, Incorporated
o Conagra Brands, Inc.
o europastry
o General Mills Inc.
o Grupo Bimbo
o JBS Foods
o Kellogg's Company
o Lantmannen Unibake
o McCain Foods Limited
o Nestle
o The Kraft Heinz Company
o Unilever
o Vandemoortele
o Other Market Participants
Global Frozen Food Market
By Product
o Frozen Vegetables
o Potatoes
o Broccoli
o Butternut squash
o Peas
o Spinach
o Carrot
o Brussels sprouts
o Corn
o Other frozen vegetables
o Bakery Products
Bread and Pizza Crusts
Other Bakery Products
o Frozen Fruits
o Dairy Products
o Meat & Seafood Products
o Convenience Foods & Ready Meals
o Other Products
By Type
o Raw
o Half-Cooked
o Ready-To-Eat
By Consumption
o Foodservice
o Retail
By Distribution Channel
o Offline
o Online
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
