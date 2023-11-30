EDAP Receives 2023 Industry Category Award from the French National Institute for Intellectual Property (INPI) for Its Therapeutic Ultrasound Technology

LYON, France, November 30, 2023 - EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP), (“EDAP”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that is has received the Industry Category Award from the French National Institute for Intellectual Property (INPI) based on the Company’s innovative therapeutic ultrasound technology. On November 23, 2023, the jury for the 2023 edition of the INPI Trophies honored five companies at an awards ceremony in Paris, which spanned five different categories: Export, Industry, Start-up, Responsible Innovation, and Partnership Research.



“We are very pleased to receive this prestigious award from the INPI for the Industry category, which recognizes EDAP’s strategic priority of securing critical IP protections to help us commercialize therapeutic ultrasound technology globally,” said Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer of EDAP. “As the value of therapeutic ultrasound technology continues to grow, EDAP remains well positioned with a strong and growing foundation of intellectual property to support the delivery of these innovations to physicians and their patients.”

The Industry Category Award from INPI recognizes EDAP as a developer of medical solutions based on the use of therapeutic ultrasound. Ultrasound therapy reduces the need for certain major surgical and radiation-based procedures, thereby greatly improving patients' quality of life. Based in Lyon, France, with U.S. corporate offices in Los Altos, California, EDAP’s robotic ultrasound platform, Focal One®, is a non-invasive, incision-free treatment for localized prostate cancer. With sub-millimeter precision, Focal One concentrates high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) on a defined area inside the prostate. This concentration of ultrasound raises the temperature at the focal point until the gland cells are destroyed without damaging surrounding tissue. EDAP is actively pursuing developments of its HIFU proprietary technology in cooperation with Inserm Labtau to address additional targeted pathologies. Other possible uses for Focal One are currently being explored, notably to treat patients suffering from deep rectal endometriosis, a gynecological disease that affects two out of ten French women of childbearing age and 1.3 million of women in the U.S. A clinical research protocol is currently being evaluated with Professor Gil Dubernard, Head of Gynecology Department at Croix-Rousse Academic Hospital, Lyon, France.

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, us.hifu-prostate.com and www.focalone.com.

