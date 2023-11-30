Global Body Armor Market: Increasing Security Concerns and Threats to Drive Market Growth: say TNR
Global Body Armor Market to Gain CAGR of 6.67% (2023 – 2031), Projected to Reach US$ 4.33 Billion by End of the Forecast PeriodWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Body Armor Market Synopsis
Body armor refers to specialized protective gear worn by law enforcement, military, and security personnel. Designed to withstand ballistic impacts and projectiles, it incorporates advanced materials for defense against potential threats. This equipment plays a crucial role in enhancing personal safety and minimizing the impact of dangerous situations.
Before the pandemic, the body armor market was shaped by escalating security priorities and defense investments. Sectors like law enforcement and military were adopting advanced protective solutions for personnel safety enhancement. The pandemic underscored the value of personal safety. Despite initial disruptions, the heightened emphasis on security fueled demand for body armor. Industries acknowledged protective gear's role in safeguarding individuals, driving market growth through renewed focus on safety measures.
Global Body Armor Market Growth Drivers:
• Security Concerns and Threats: Escalating security concerns and evolving threats drive the body armor market. A survey found that 29% of Americans worry about crime and violence, emphasizing the public's apprehensions. Law enforcement agencies, military forces, and security personnel seek advanced protective gear to address increasing criminal activities and terrorism threats. This driver underscores the market's response to safeguarding individuals in high-risk environments by providing effective armor solutions tailored to counter emerging security challenges.
• Technological Advancements: Technological advancements play a pivotal role in shaping the body armor market. Innovations in materials, such as lightweight yet durable fibers, impact-resistant composites, and advanced ceramics, enhance armor effectiveness. The adoption of nanotechnology for improved material properties and comfort is noteworthy. The incorporation of smart textiles and sensor technologies for real-time monitoring further elevates protective gear capabilities. This driver reflects the industry's commitment to pushing technological boundaries to provide more effective and user-friendly armor solutions.
• Military Modernization: Military modernization initiatives globally contribute significantly to the body armor market. Governments allocate substantial budgets for upgrading defense capabilities. For instance, the U.S. Department of Defense budget for fiscal year 2022 allocated $112 billion to research, development, and procurement. This driver underscores the military's focus on enhancing soldier safety and survivability through advanced body armor systems that address the evolving battlefield threats, fostering innovation and demand in the market.
• The body armor market is constantly evolving, with new technologies and materials being developed all the time. Some of the recent developments in the body armor market include the development of new materials, the development of new designs, the increasing use of automation, the increasing focus on comfort and usability, and the increasing focus on personalization.
• The Asia Pacific region exhibits highest growth rate in the body armor market. The region's security landscape and geopolitical tensions are driving the demand for protective gear. The International Institute for Strategic Studies noted rising defense spending in the Asia Pacific, contributing to increased adoption of body armor by military forces and law enforcement agencies. The region's growth potential lies in addressing security challenges through effective protective solutions.
Global Body Armor Market: Competitive Insights and Key Developments
o ArmorSource, LLC
o BAE Systems
o Bluewater Defense, Inc.
o DuPont
o Elmon
o EnGarde body armor
o Honeywell International Inc.
o Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.
o Safariland, LLC
o Sarkar Tactical
o Survitec Group Limited
o U.S. ARMOR CORPORATION
o Other Industry Participants
In August 2023, Ace Link Armor collaborated with Glágio do Brasil to introduce newly NIJ certified armor to the US market.
In April 2023, DuPont introduced Kevlar EXO aramid fiber, marking a noteworthy advancement in aramid fiber technology after 50 years. This innovative platform is designed to cater to a wide range of applications demanding top-notch performance and protection, particularly in challenging and rigorous conditions. 3M
Global Body Armor Market:
By Protection Level (Revenue, Outlook, 2015 – 2031)
o Level II
o Level IIA
o Level III
o Level IIIA
o Level IV
By Product Type (Revenue, Outlook, 2015 – 2031)
o Soft and Hard Armors
o Clothing
o Helmets
o Accessories
By Style (Revenue, Outlook, 2015 – 2031)
o Covert
o Overt
By End User (Revenue, Outlook, 2015 – 2031)
o Military
o Civilian
By Region (Revenue, Outlook, 2015 – 2031)
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
