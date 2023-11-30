Driving Construction Excellence: Exploring the Global Ready Mix Concrete Market: As per The Niche Research
Global Ready Mix Concrete Market to Witness CAGR of 4.2% During 2023 – 2031, Anticipated to be Valued at US$ 707.60 Billion by 2031WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Ready Mix Concrete Market Synopsis
Ready mix concrete is a pre-mixed building material containing cement, aggregates, and water. Produced in batching plants, it guarantees uniform quality and strength. It's transported to construction sites, reducing on-site mixing labor. This versatile solution accelerates construction, catering to diverse building needs efficiently and reliably.
Before the pandemic, the ready mix concrete market thrived on urbanization and construction projects. Post-COVID-19, disruptions temporarily halted construction, but a gradual rebound occurred as safety measures were implemented. Amid ongoing challenges, digital solutions gained traction, altering industry practices to adapt to the new normal.
Global Ready Mix Concrete Market Growth Drivers:
• Infrastructure Investment: A key driver is substantial infrastructure investment globally. This underscores the demand for ready mix concrete in constructing bridges, roads, and public facilities, driving ready mix concrete market growth.
• Urbanization and Real Estate: Rapid urbanization propels demand for commercial and residential spaces. Urban population growth fuels the need for buildings and complexes, sustaining the demand for ready mix concrete in construction.
• Sustainability Initiatives: Environmentally conscious practices drive demand. With eco-friendly concrete gaining traction, market players are innovating low-carbon mixtures. Sustainable construction trends push the demand for green concrete alternatives, aligning with sustainability goals.
Global Ready Mix Concrete Market Key Developments:
• The ready mix concrete market is constantly evolving, with new technologies and innovations being developed all the time. Some of the recent developments in the ready mix concrete market include the increasing use of recycled materials, the development of new admixtures, the use of 3D printing, the development of smart concrete, and the use of automation.
• The Middle East and Africa region exhibits highest growth rate in the ready mix concrete market. The region has witnessed a substantial increase in construction permits, driven by infrastructure projects and urbanization. The region's focus on developing new cities and modernizing existing infrastructure fuels the demand for ready mix concrete.
Global Ready Mix Concrete Market: Competitive Landscape and Significant Developments
o ACC Limited
o Barney & Dickenson Inc
o CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.
o CRH Americas Materials, Inc.
o Heidelberg Materials
o HOLCIM
o Sika AG
o UltraTech Cement Ltd.
o Vicat group
o Vulcan Materials Company
o Other Industry Participants
In June 2023, CRH plc entered into an agreement to acquire Ukrainian business and ready-mix concrete assets in Slovakia from Dyckerhoff AG, expanding its presence and operations in these regions.
In September 2022, Adani Group successfully completed the acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd, marking a significant move in the cement industry.
Global Ready Mix Concrete Market:
By Type
o Transit Mix Concrete
o Central Mix Concrete
o Shrink Mix Concrete
By Application
o Commercial & Infrastructure
o Residential
o Industrial
By Mixer Type
o Volumetric
o Barrel Truck/In-transit Mixer
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
