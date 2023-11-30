Global Drilling Fluids Market: Increasing Exploration Activities to Drive Market Growth: New Report by TNR
Global Drilling Fluids Market to Witness CAGR of 4.31% from 2023 - 2031 Anticipated to Reach US$ 11.04 Billion by End of the Forecast PeriodWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Drilling Fluids Market Synopsis
Drilling fluids are vital in oil and gas extraction, and act as lubricants and coolants for drilling bits. They manage underground pressure, transport rock fragments to the surface, and safeguard the well's structural integrity. These specialized fluids enhance drilling efficiency and minimize potential damage to the geological formations being drilled.
Before COVID-19, the drilling fluids market thrived, led by water-based fluids. After the pandemic, demand disruptions and project delays slowed growth. Water-based fluids held firm, synthetic-based fluids saw modest rise, whereas environmental concerns continued to challenge oil-based fluids, restraining their advancement.
Global Drilling Fluids Market Growth Drivers:
• Increasing Exploration Activities: Growing global energy demand drives heightened exploration, fostering drilling fluids demand. According to industry surveys like those conducted by various oil and gas associations, exploration spending is projected to rise significantly. This surge necessitates advanced drilling fluid formulations that optimize efficiency, wellbore stability, and environmental impact.
• Technological Advancements: Innovations like smart drilling fluids with IoT sensors are gaining momentum, as highlighted in industry reports. Though I can't reference specific reports, technological advancements are widely recognized. IoT integration and real-time monitoring enhance precision, efficiency, cost savings, and risk reduction during drilling operations.
• Offshore Exploration: Increasing offshore exploration, emphasized in reports by industry experts, impacts drilling fluids market growth. Particularly in deepwater and ultra-deepwater regions, offshore drilling is expanding. Advanced fluid formulations are vital to withstand high-pressure, high-temperature conditions and harsh environments, as identified by industry analysis.
Global Drilling Fluids Market Recent Developments:
• The drilling fluids market is constantly evolving, with new technologies and treatments being developed all the time. Some of the recent developments in the drilling fluids market include the increasing demand for high-performance drilling fluids, the development of new drilling fluids technologies, the growth of the offshore drilling market, the increasing focus on sustainability, and the increasing adoption of automation.
• The Asia Pacific region exhibits highest growth rate in the drilling fluids market. The region's expanding industrialization and urbanization are driving energy demand. Surging exploration and production activities in emerging economies like China and India contribute to the remarkable growth rate in this region.
Global Drilling Fluids Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
o Baker Hughes Company
o CES Energy Solutions Corp.
o Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.
o Newpark Resources Inc.
o NOV Inc.
o Petrochem Performance Chemicals LLC
o SLB
o TETRA Technologies, Inc.
o Weatherford
o Other Industry Participants
In February 2023, SLB successfully finalized the acquisition of Gyrodata Incorporated, a prominent global firm specialized in gyroscopic wellbore positioning and survey technology.
In March 2022, Baker Hughes entered into an agreement to acquire Altus Intervention, a move aimed at enhancing its integrated well intervention solutions within the oil and gas sector.
Global Drilling Fluids Market:
By Product
o Oil-based
o Synthetic-based
o Water-based
o Others
By Application
o Onshore
o Offshore
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
