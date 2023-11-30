Electric Power Steering Market Size to Surpass USD 39.15 Billion by 2029, at a 6.25% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Electric Power Steering Market

Electric Power Steering Market Growth Insights 2023, Estimated Size, Global Share, Gross Margin, Business Overview, Competitive Landscape Forecast up to 2029

Electric power steering market is thriving, propelled by the shift towards electric vehicles, and the pursuit of improved fuel efficiency and driving dynamics, indicating robust and sustained growth.” — Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Electric Power Steering Analysis Report.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Electric Power Steering Market by Components (Steering column, Sensors, Steering gear, Electric motor, Bearing), Electric Motor, Electric Vehicle, Pinion assist type (PEPS) ), Mechanism (Rigid, Collapsible) and Region – Global Forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The global Electric Power Steering Market size is USD 23.10 Billion in 2020 and is expected to grow till USD 39.15 Billion by 2029, at a Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.25%.

Electric Power Steering report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their expansion plans, business overview, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: JTEKT (Japan), Nexteer (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), ZF (Germany), and NSK (Japan).

Growth Drivers

Numerous governments worldwide have implemented strict regulations concerning vehicle emissions and fuel efficiency. Fleet-level regulations have been put into place by organizations like the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) in Europe, the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the United States, and others. These regulations and guidelines show an average emission that places restrictions on the amount of OEMs' requirements that must be met. These laws have therefore forced the relevant OEMs to implement these cutting-edge technologies. As a result, it has greatly facilitated the growth of the electric power steering industry and increased product implementation.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), under ideal circumstances, EPS systems can reduce fuel consumption by up to 6%, increase fuel productivity by 2% to 4%, and reduce CO2 emissions by 8g/km. As a result, global advancements in environmental initiatives and product technology development for immediate and near-term deployment are occurring. The growth outlook for the global electric power steering industry is thereby being expanded.

Regional Analysis

The Electric Power Steering market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

Geographically speaking, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant market share in the global electric power steering market in 2021 due to rising investments in product deployment in the region's nations, especially China and India. These nations' recent economic expansion has resulted in a sharp increase in vehicle supply and production.

The technology is being considered by automakers as a potential replacement for conventional handling in order to increase fuel efficiency and provide more capabilities with less effort. As a result, it is anticipated that the product's demand will increase significantly throughout the region.

Furthermore, during the forecast period, North America is growing at a significant rate. The automotive market in the area has continued to expand steadily over the past few years along with the economy as a whole. The production and sale of passenger and power-driven vehicles have been significantly impacted by the region's economic development, which has resulted in a growing adoption of products that increase fuel efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

