Automotive Pumps Market Size to Surpass USD 19.74 Billion by 2029, at a 4.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Automotive Pumps Market by Type (Fuel pump, fuel injection pump), by Technology, by Electric Vehicle (BEV, FCEV, HEV, PHEV), by Application, by Vehicle Type and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The global Automotive Pumps Market is expected to grow at 4.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 19.74 billion by 2029 from USD 13.75 billion in 2020.

The key players studied in the report include: Aisin Corporation, Denso, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, Continental AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, JTEKT Corporation, KSPG AG, Magna International Inc., Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Robert Bosch GmbH

Overview of Prominent Drivers Spearheading the Automotive Pump Market

Rising Trend of Vehicle Electrification to Drive Market Growth

A growing fleet of electric and hybrid cars, rising consumer spending, supportive regulatory environments, and the advancement of EV technologies, such as fully battery-electric and plug-in hybrid electric models, are all contributing factors to the growth of the automotive pumps market. Consumer spending on electric vehicle purchases hit US$ 120 billion in 2020, and governments all over the world committed US$ 14 billion to encourage the sale of electric vehicles—a 25% increase from 2019.

The increasing trend of vehicle electrification, stricter enforcement of environmental regulations, and the growing integration of modern automation technologies, like gasoline turbocharged direct injection and automatic transmission, into vehicles to reduce vehicular emissions are some of the factors driving the demand for automotive pumps.

Modern cars are outfitted with cutting-edge technology and clever features that meet the strictest requirements for performance, quality, safety, and emissions. Power steering, gasoline direct injection, gasoline turbochargers, and automatic transmissions are just a few of the contemporary technologies that automakers are incorporating into their cars.

The combination of sunlight and exhaust emissions is causing photochemical haze, which is causing more and more problems for megacities. As a result, contemporary gasoline-powered cars come fitted with internal systems designed to cut down on hydrocarbon (HC) emissions. In addition to increased government attention and subsidies for electric vehicles in recent years, consumer demand for these vehicles has surged due to environmental concerns. Throughout the projected period, these factors will continue to fuel market growth.

What are the market factors explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes key strategic developments of the Automotive Pumps, comprising R&D, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and region.

Key Market Features: The report analyzed key market features including price, revenue, capacity, supply/demand, capacity utilization rate, gross production, production rate, market share, consumption, import/export, cost, CAGR and gross margin. Furthermore, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the key Automotive Pumps dynamics and its latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Outsourced Automotive Pumps report includes accurately researched and analyzed data on the key industry players and their scope in the market through various analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and ROI analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Regional Analysis

The Automotive Pumps market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

Government regulations on emission levels have been implemented, which has led to the growth of the regional market. The high production and sales of electric vehicles (EVs) are therefore anticipated to support the growth of the market in this area.

Growing awareness of the region's stringent pollution regulations is anticipated to propel the adoption of automotive pumps. Moreover, a major factor in the market expansion is anticipated to be the presence of major automotive manufacturers in the region.

Leading the world in the automotive sector, Germany's vital automotive manufacturing sector is gradually rebounding from a period of production stoppages during the lockdown. Automobile manufacturers may see a rise in demand as a result of government support and initiatives like the reduction of the value-added tax on all goods, including automobiles. This is because car sales are expected to rise. The German government's announcement of incentives for electric vehicles is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the years to come.

