Green Technology and Sustainability Market to surpass $99.60 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.2%

Green Technology and Sustainability Market

Green Technology and Sustainability Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2030

Green Technology and Sustainability market expands as businesses embrace eco-friendly practices, driving innovation and shaping a more sustainable future globally” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Green Technology and Sustainability “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

The Green Technology and Sustainability market 2023-2030 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

The global green technology and sustainability market size is projected to reach USD 99.60 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period.

Top companies covered in this report: GE, IBM, Enablonc, Salesforce, Microsoft, Schneider Electric, Engie Impact, Intelex, Enviance, Sensus, LO3 Energy, Isometrix, ConsenSys, CropX, Hortau, IOT Solutions and Consulting, Pycno, MineSense Technologies, WINT, Envirosoft, ProcessMAP Accuvio, Tara

Industry News:

January 27, 2022: ProcessMAP enabled Sterling and Wilson Pvt. ltd. to drive the digital transformation of EHS and sustainability initiatives internationally. 250+ solar construction sites leverage ProcessMAP’s Mobile-First EHS software platform to keep workers safe and deliver reliable projects to its customers.

January 05, 2022: ProcessMAP started Partnership with Hg, a Global Software Investor, to accelerate its strategy towards becoming a global software leader in worker health and safety management. Hg’s strategic investment will boost ProcessMAP’s position as a category leader in the rapidly growing EHS Risk and Compliance software sector.

Green Technology and Sustainability Market Segmentation:

Green Technology and Sustainability Market By Technology, 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

IOT

Ai And Analytics

Digital Twin

Cloud Computing

Security

Block chain

Green Technology and Sustainability Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

Carbon Footprint Management

Green Building

Water Purification

Water Leak Detection

Fire Detection

Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring

Crop Monitoring

Forest Monitoring

Weather Monitoring And Forecasting

Air And Water Pollution Monitoring

Sustainable Mining And Exploration

Green Technology And Sustainability Market By Component, 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

Solution

Services

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

The green technology and sustainability market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America is projected to largest market size by 2022, majorly due to the broad base of green technology and sustainability vendors in the region. Vendors are focused on R&D and integration of advanced technologies to serve the challenge of climate change and the increasing levels of emissions, pollution, and waste. Countries in this region have a well-established economy, enabling green technology and sustainability vendors to invest in technology advancements and innovations. The region is known as the center of innovation, where IT giants are launching new offerings and aggressively collaborating for green technology and sustainability solutions.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Green Technology and Sustainability market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Green Technology and Sustainability Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Green Technology and Sustainability market performance.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Green Technology and Sustainability market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Green Technology and Sustainability market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global Green Technology and Sustainability market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global Green Technology and Sustainability Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Green Technology and Sustainability market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global Green Technology and Sustainability market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global Green Technology and Sustainability Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the Green Technology and Sustainability Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

