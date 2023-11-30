Submersible Pumps Market to surpass $18.8 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%: Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Submersible Pumps Market

Submersible Pumps Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2030

The "Submersible Pumps "Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

The Submersible Pumps market 2023-2030 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter's 5-forces analysis frameworks.

The global submersible pumps market size is projected to reach a size of USD 18.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.7%, from an estimated USD 11.2 billion in 2022.

Top companies covered in this report: Xylem, Sulzer, KSB, Grundfos, Atlas copco, Flowserve, Wilo, Tsurumi manufacturing, Homa and Leo

Industry News:

February 2020 – Tsurumi declared to hold dominating share in Obart Pumps Ltd., a UK based pump distributor. The merger is aimed to fortify the company’s presence in the regional market by offering new products & services to the users.

September 2019 – Sulzer introduced a new unit to its submersible dewatering pump offerings. The addition, namely, XJ900, is aimed to deliver reliable and economical operations owing to its low operational losses coupled with high-efficiency motor usage.

Submersible Pumps Market Segmentation:

Global Market By Type, 2022-2029, (In USD Million)

Electric

Hydraulic

Air-Driven

Global Market By Application, 2022-2029, (In USD Million)

Open Pit

Borewell

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

Asia Pacific to hold the largest share in the global submersible pumps market during the forecast timeframe. Rapidly rising energy consumption has significantly increased the exploration & production of hydrocarbon reserves. Furthermore, developing nations like China, India, Australia, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries are complementing the region to emerge as the dominant geography during the forecast timeframe. Europe is projected to hold the following position in the industry due to favorable wastewater recovery policies, regular increasing irrigation activities, and construction of new private & commercial spaces.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Submersible Pumps market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Submersible Pumps Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Submersible Pumps market performance.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Submersible Pumps market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Submersible Pumps market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global Submersible Pumps market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global Submersible Pumps Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Submersible Pumps market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global Submersible Pumps market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global Submersible Pumps Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the Submersible Pumps Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

