Global 5G NTN Market: Increasing Demand for Emerging Technologies to Drive Market Growth: states TNR
Global 5G NTN Market to Witness Exponential CAGR of 34.6% (2023 – 2031); Estimated to Gain US$ 44.03 Billion by End of the Forecast PeriodWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 5G NTN Market Synopsis
5G NTN entails a holistic revamp of communication systems for the advancement of 5G wireless technology. Through upgraded hardware, software, and protocols, it accelerates data capabilities, enabling innovations like IoT, AR/VR, and self-driving cars. This transformation marks a pivotal shift in connectivity potential and technological possibilities.
Pre-COVID19, the 5G NTN market was steadily expanding, with a focus on connectivity improvements and emerging tech like IoT, reflecting gradual growth and investments. The pandemic expedited 5G NTN's significance. Demand surged for strong networks, spurring heightened investments. Remote work, telehealth, and digitization soared, accentuating 5G's pivotal role in driving transformative solutions amidst evolving global needs.
Global 5G NTN Market Growth Drivers:
• Emerging Technologies Demand: The proliferation of emerging technologies like Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) is a significant driver in the 5G NTN market. According to the Ericsson Mobility Report, IoT connections are projected to reach 5.8 billion by 2026. These technologies rely on low latency and high-speed data transmission, pushing industries to adopt 5G NTN for seamless and responsive connectivity, fostering innovation across sectors from healthcare to manufacturing.
• Data Traffic Surge: The exponential growth in data traffic is a compelling driver for 5G NTN adoption. Cisco's Visual Networking Index predicts global mobile data traffic to increase nearly fourfold by 2026. 5G's ability to handle this surge effectively, providing faster speeds and higher capacity, is pivotal. Industries, as well as individual users, are seeking reliable networks capable of accommodating this surge, underlining the necessity for 5G NTN to meet these demands.
• Industry Digitization: The digital transformation across industries necessitates advanced connectivity solutions, propelling 5G NTN. A survey by found that 86% of executives believe 5G will be important for their digital transformation initiatives. Sectors such as manufacturing, transportation, and agriculture are integrating automation and IoT, driving the need for robust networks. 5G NTN's potential to enable real-time data analytics and automation is a driving force behind its adoption, enhancing operational efficiency and customer experiences.
Global 5G NTN Market Recent Developments:
• The 5G NTN market is constantly evolving, with new technologies and treatments being developed all the time. There are increasing partnerships and collaborations between companies to develop and test 5G NTN technology. There are new satellite technologies being developed that can support 5G NTN. Furthermore, there is increasing investment in 5G NTN development by governments and private companies.
• The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the 5G NTN market. The region's extensive mobile subscriber base and increasing demand for high-speed connectivity fuel this growth. A study by ABI Research forecasts that Asia Pacific will account for nearly half of global 5G subscriptions by 2026, underscoring its rapid ascent as a pivotal market for 5G NTN deployment and adoption.
Global 5G NTN Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
o Anritsu
o EchoStar Corporation
o GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS
o Keysight Technologies
o MediaTek Inc.
o Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
o Rohde & Schwarz
o SES S.A.
o SoftBank Corp
o Thales Alenia Space
o Other Industry Participants
In August 2022, MediaTek and Rohde & Schwarz joined forces to demonstrate the capabilities of 5G NTN technology in extending 5G network coverage ubiquitously. Utilizing Rohde & Schwarz's testing solutions, MediaTek ensured the optimal performance of satellites, as well as associated terminals and base stations, ensuring seamless 5G communication across various locations and times.
In July 2022, Qualcomm, Ericsson, and Thales partnered to conduct testing and validation of 5G NTN specifically for smartphone-oriented scenarios. As part of this collaboration, Qualcomm supplied test devices to assess the compatibility of forthcoming 5G smartphones with the 5G NTN technology.
Global 5G NTN Market:
By Component
o Hardware
o Solutions
o Services
By Platform
o UAS Platform
o LEO Satellite
o MEO Satellite
o GEO Satellite
By Application
o eMBB
o mMTC
o URLLC
By Location
o Urban
o Rural
o Remote
o Isolated
By End-Use Industry
o Maritime
o Aerospace and Defense
o Government
o Mining
o Other End-Use Industries
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
