Global Retort Packaging Market to hit USD 6.15 Billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +5.8% | Exactitude Consultancy

Retort Packaging Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2029

Growing demand in the food industry for convenient, shelf-stable packaging solutions, driven by consumer preferences for ready-to-eat and long-shelf-life products

The Global Retort Packaging Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report provides an analysis of the Global Retort Packaging Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth.

The global retort packaging market is expected to grow at 5.80 % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 6.15 Billion by 2029 from USD 3.70 Billion in 2022.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Amcor PLC, Berry Global Inc., Sonoco, Coveris, Mondi Group, Huhtamaki Oyj, Sealed Air Corporation, Clondalkin, FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation, PAHARPUR 3P. and other Prominent players.

Recent developments:

Dec 2021 – Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the largest sustainable global packaging companies, announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ball METALPACK, a leading manufacturer of sustainable metal packaging for food and household products and the largest aerosol producer in North America, for USD 1.35 billion in cash before taking into consideration tax benefits with an estimated net present value of approximately USD180 million. Ball METALPACK is a joint venture owned by Platinum Equity (51 percent) and Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) (49 percent).

March 2021 – Amcor Ltd, in collaboration with Mars, announced the supermarket roll-out of recyclable microwavable rice pouches in the United Kingdom, leveraging Amcor’s AMLITE HEATFLEX technology. The announcement was closely followed by the initial collaboration between the two companies in December 2020 to create a recyclable retort material in a stand-up pouch format that complies with food standards.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Global Retort Packaging market. The major and emerging players of the Global Retort Packaging Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Global Retort Packaging market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Global Retort Packaging market

Retort Packaging Market By Material, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Polypropylene

Nylon

Aluminum

Polyester

Retort Packaging Market By Product, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Pouches

Trays

Cartons

Retort Packaging Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Food

Beverages

Medicines

If opting for the Global version of Global Retort Packaging Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (North America dominated the market for retort packaging and is anticipated to keep that position during the projected period. Growth in urban population, hectic work life, rising single families, and increasing population buying power have stimulated the rise of premade, which are often packaged in stand-up retort pouches, hence acting as significant drivers for the expansion of the retort pouch business. Because it is a highly handy and portable packaging option, retort packaging is quickly gaining favor. Many buyers in the country prefer flexible, stand-up pouches to traditional, rigid packaging. Customers have propelled demand for stand-up pouches tremendously over the last decade, whether for snack food, beverage, baby food, or industrial oils and lubricants.)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the retort packaging market. This growth is driven by various factors such as increasing urbanization, changing lifestyles of consumers, and rising demand for packaged and convenience foods. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are major contributors to the retort packaging market in the region. Additionally, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies and the development of new retort packaging solutions are also expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Global Retort Packaging study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

