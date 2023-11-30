Lithium-Ion Battery Market to surpass $101 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.5%: Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Lithium Battery Market

Lithium-Ion Battery Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2030

Lithium-Ion Battery market accelerates, driven by the rising demand for electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and portable electronic devices globally” — Exactitude Consultancy

The "Lithium-Ion Battery "Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

The Lithium-Ion Battery market 2023-2030 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

The global lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow at 11.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 101 billion by 2030 from USD 38 billion in 2022.

Top companies covered in this report: BYD Company (China), LG Chem (South Korea), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) (China), Samsung SDI (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), BAK Group (China), GS Yuasa Corporation (GS Yuasa) (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Clarios (Germany),

Industry News:

September 2021– The Toshiba Corporation, Sojitz Corporation, and CBMM have entered into JDA (Joint Development Agreement) to commercially the next-generation lithium-ion batteries by using niobium titanium oxide for anode material.

Lithium-Ion Battery Market Segmentation:

Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Lithium Manganese Oxide

Others

Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Capacity, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

0 To 3000mah

3000mah To 10000mah

10000mah To 60000mah

More Than 60000mah

Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Power

Industrial

Others

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

The market in Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The region is the prime manufacturer and consumer of lithium-ion batteries. Asia Pacific is witnessing a huge demand for lithium-ion batteries from leading consumer electronics manufacturers in the region. Advancements in the technologies used in wearable devices and consumer electronics in Asia Pacific are also fueling the growth of the lithium-ion battery market in the region.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Lithium-Ion Battery market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Lithium-Ion Battery Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Lithium-Ion Battery market performance.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Lithium-Ion Battery market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Lithium-Ion Battery market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global Lithium-Ion Battery market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Lithium-Ion Battery market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global Lithium-Ion Battery market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the Lithium-Ion Battery Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

