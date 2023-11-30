Polyolefins Market to hit USD 346.75 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +12.9% | Exactitude Consultancy

Polyolefins Market

Polyolefins Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2029

Surging market demand for polyethylene and polypropylene due to their versatility, recyclability, and applications in packaging, automotive, and construction” — Exactitude Consultancy

The Global Polyolefins Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Polyolefins Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Polyolefins Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Polyolefins Market in the coming years.

The global polyolefins market is projected to reach USD 346.75 billion by 2029 from USD 132.30 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 12.9 % from 2023 to 2029.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are ExxonMobil Corporation, SABIC, Dow, Repsol, Ineos Group AG, Reliance Industries, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Sinopec Group, Ducor Petrochemical, BASF SE, Borealis AG, Arkema S.A., Braskem S.A, Abu Dhabi Polymers Company Ltd. (Borouge), Sasol Ltd, Tosoh Corporation, Polyone Corporation and other Prominent players.

Market News

23 Aug 2022: SABIC, a global leader in the chemicals industry, announced that its SABIC SK Nexlene Company (SSNC) joint venture in South Korea with SK Geo Centric (formerly SK Global Chemicals) will expand the capacity of their Ulsan plant to produce advanced material solutions based on NEXLENE technology. Korea Nexlene Company (KNC) operates the plant, which supports the production of SABIC’s diverse portfolio of COHERETM metallocene polyolefin plastomers (POP), SUPEERTM metallocene linear low density polyethylenes (mLLDPE), and FORTIFYTM polyolefin elastomers (POE).

November 02, 2022: LyondellBasell announced that Stavian Quang Yen Petrochemical, Ltd. (Stavian) has chosen its leading polypropylene (PP) technology for a new world scale production facility.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Polyolefins market. The major and emerging players of the Polyolefins Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Polyolefins market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Polyolefins market

Polyolefins Market By Type, 2023-2029, (Usd Billion) (Kilotons)

Polyethylene (Pe)

Polypropylene (Pp)

Polyolefin Elastomer (Poe)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva)

Thermoplastics Polyolefin (Tpo)

Polystyrene

Polyolefins Market By Application, 2023-2029, (Usd Billion) (Kilotons)

Film & Sheet

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Profile Extrusion

Others

If opting for the Global version of Polyolefins Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (North America is the third most populous continent. It is expected to be worth USD 8085 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 12%. Plastic is primarily used in the packaging, construction, automotive, and electrical and electronics industries in North America, which serves as the market’s primary driving force. Furthermore, as the COVID-19 pandemic spread, the demand for packaging increased due to the increased penetration of e-commerce frameworks.)

– Europe (Europe is the world’s second-largest continent. It is expected to be worth USD 7580 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 7%. Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe are all examined. As of the expansion of the packaging and automotive industries, Germany is one of the most significant users of polyolefins. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused lockdowns in several European countries, resulting in panic purchases of consumer goods such as food, health, and hygiene products. This fueled demand for polyolefins in the packaging industry.)

– Asia-Pacific ( The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market. It is expected to reach USD 47.165 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 12.9%. This is attributed to countries such as China, India, and Japan, which have established and developed consumer bases in the electronics manufacturing and construction sectors. The outbreak of COVID-19 in China severely hampered the polyolefins market, as China is a major consumer of polyolefins. This is attributed to industries such as packaging, toy manufacturing, construction, and automotive. )

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Polyolefins study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

