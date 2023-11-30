Global Human Identification Market: Forensic Advancements and Cold Case Resolution to Drive Market Growth: says TNR
Human identification involves precisely establishing an individual's identity through distinct physical or behavioral traits like fingerprints, DNA, and facial features. Employed in security, healthcare, and law enforcement, biometric technologies ensure accuracy. This is crucial for privacy, access control, and maintaining regulatory standards across various sectors.
Before COVID-19, the human identification market thrived due to forensic and healthcare demands. The pandemic disrupted supply chains, impacting kit availability and lab capacities. Yet, it also accelerated tracing tech needs. Post-COVID-19, adaptation to safety measures and genetic research emphasis boosted the market, especially in pharmacogenomics and personalized medicine realms.
Global Human Identification Market: Driving Factors
• Forensic Advancements and Cold Case Resolution: A key driver in the human identification market is the continuous advancement of forensic technologies. The utilization of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and high-throughput DNA analysis has expedited the process of identifying human remains, aiding in solving cold cases. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) reported that NGS has revolutionized forensic identification, enhancing the speed and accuracy of DNA analysis. This technological progress supports law enforcement agencies and medical examiners in addressing unsolved cases, elevating the demand for human identification solutions.
• Rising DNA Databases and Criminal Investigations: The proliferation of DNA databases for criminal investigations significantly drives the market. According to the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), the use of national DNA databases has led to the identification of thousands of criminals globally. DNA databases aid in linking suspects to crime scenes and facilitating cross-border collaboration. For instance, the European Network of Forensic Science Institutes (ENFSI) reported that DNA databases in Europe contributed to solving over 7,000 cases between 2018 and 2020. This growing reliance on DNA-based evidence fuels the demand for human identification technologies.
• Adoption of Biometrics in Identity Management: The expanding adoption of biometric technologies for identity management is a prominent driver. A survey by the Biometrics Institute revealed that 87% of respondents considered biometric authentication more secure than traditional methods. Biometric traits like fingerprints, iris scans, and facial recognition are increasingly integrated into access control, border management, and financial systems. This demand for accurate and secure identification, coupled with government initiatives to enhance security, propels the adoption of human identification technologies. Biometric applications extend beyond law enforcement, contributing to the broader growth of the market.
Global Human Identification Market Recent Developments:
• The human identification market is constantly evolving with the introduction of new technologies and innovations. Some of the recent developments in the market include the increasing use of next-generation sequencing (NGS), the development of rapid DNA testing, the development of portable DNA analysis devices, and the development of cloud-based DNA databases.
• The Asia Pacific region exhibits highest growth rate in the human identification market due to its expanding population, rising disposable income, and increased government initiatives in forensic and genetic research. India and China are investing in advanced genetic research facilities and forensic laboratories. Additionally, the region's increasing adoption of biometric technologies for various applications, including identification and access control, contributes to the rapid growth of the human identification market in this area.
Global Human Identification Market: Competitive Scenario and Key Growth Boosting Factors
o AutoGen Inc.
o Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
o Carolina Biological Supply Company
o GENETEK BIOPHARMA GmbH
o Hamilton Company
o INNOGENOMICS TECHNOLOGIES, LLC
o Promega Corporation
o QIAGEN
o SecuriGene Technologies Inc.
o Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
o Other Industry Participants
In June 2023, QIAGEN officially concluded the acquisition of Verogen, a frontrunner in the utilization of next-generation sequencing (NGS) methodologies to shape the trajectory of human identification (HID) and forensic exploration.
In April 2022, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. acquired complete ownership of Curiosity Diagnostics through a formal agreement. Curiosity Diagnostics, an advanced-stage platform enterprise, is currently engaged in the development of a swift sample-to-answer PCR system tailored for molecular diagnostics within the pre-commercial stage of progression.
Global Human Identification Market:
By Product
o Instruments
o Consumables
o Software
By Technology
o Polymerase Chain Reaction
o Next-Generation Sequencing
o Capillary Electrophoresis
o Nucleic Acid Purification and Extraction
o Automated Liquid Handling
o Microarrays
o Rapid DNA Analysis
o Others
By Application
o Forensic Applications
o Paternity Identification
o Others
By End User
o Forensic Laboratories
o Research Centers, Academic and Government Institutes
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
