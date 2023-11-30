Ceramic Armor Market to hit 4.12 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +8.6% | Exactitude Consultancy

Ceramic Armor Market

Ceramic Armor Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2029

Rising demand driven by increasing security needs, military applications, and advancements in lightweight and high-strength ceramic materials for protection.

The Global Ceramic Armor Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Ceramic Armor Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Ceramic Armor Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Ceramic Armor Market in the coming years.

The global ceramic armor market was valued at 2.31 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach 4.12 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2029

Some of the key players profiled in the study are BAE Systems plc, Koninklijke, DSM N.V., Morgan Advanced Materials, Saint-Gobain, CoorsTek, Inc., 3M Company, CeramTec, Ceradyne, SAAB AB, ArmorWorks and other Prominent players.

Recent developments:

15 February 2023: BAE Systems and Leonardo collaborate on interoperable aircraft survivability solutions. BAE Systems, Inc. and Leonardo UK recently received U.S. government approval to develop an interoperable aircraft survivability suite consisting of BAE Systems’ AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) and Leonardo’s Miysis Directed Infrared Countermeasure (DIRCM) System.

12 December 2022: U.S. Navy awards BAE Systems $295 million contract for USS Kearsarge modernization. BAE Systems has received a $294.7 million contract from the U.S. Navy to drydock and perform more than 19 months* of maintenance and modernization work on the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3).

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Ceramic Armor market. The major and emerging players of the Ceramic Armor Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Ceramic Armor market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Ceramic Armor market

Ceramic Armor Market By Material Type, 2023-2029, (Usd Billion) (Thousand Units)

Alumina

Boron Carbide

Silicon Carbide

Ceramic Matrix Composite

Titanium Boride

Aluminium Nitride

Ceramic Armor Market By Application, 2023-2029, (Usd Billion) (Thousand Units)

Body Armor

Aircraft Armor

Marine Armor

Vehicle Armor

If opting for the Global version of Ceramic Armor Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Due to the huge demand from the US and other nations, North America is the region that consumes the most ceramic armor. The US military spends a lot of money maintaining security in this area, there are established companies, and there are strict regulations surrounding the safety of defense personnel, which all contribute to the market growth for ceramic armor in this area. It is anticipated that there would be a lot of investment prospects for ceramic armor producers as a result of increased research and development expenditures by the US government and private businesses as well as the replacement of outdated combat vehicles with high-performance, lightweight materials.

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Ceramic Armor study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

