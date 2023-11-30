Global Decision Intelligence Market: Need for Data-Driven Insights: New Report by The Niche Research
Global Decision Intelligence Market to Witness CAGR of 17.8% from 2023 - 2031 and is Anticipated to Reach US$ 36.58 Billion by End of the Forecast PeriodWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Decision Intelligence Market Synopsis
Decision Intelligence involves fusing data analysis, AI, and human judgment to improve decision-making. It synthesizes diverse data sources to provide comprehensive insights, enabling better choices. By harnessing advanced analytics, organizations enhance efficiency, adapt to changing conditions, and achieve optimal results across various sectors and scenarios.
Before the pandemic, the decision intelligence market was evolving steadily, marked by the integration of analytics and AI across industries. It showcased its potential to optimize decision processes and drive innovation, from finance to healthcare. The pandemic heightened the importance of agile decision-making. Remote work, supply chain complexities, and dynamic markets emphasized Decision intelligence's role in swiftly adapting strategies. Its data-driven insights became paramount in navigating uncertainties, solidifying its value in the post-pandemic recovery.
Global Decision Intelligence Market: Catalysts for Growth
• Data-Driven Insights: The proliferation of data acts as a significant driver in the decision intelligence market. By 2025, it's projected that 463 exabytes of data will be created daily. Decision intelligence harnesses this data influx, as highlighted by an Accenture survey where 75% of respondents agreed that analytics would enhance decision-making. This driver underscores the necessity for sophisticated tools that can process and extract actionable insights from large datasets, enabling organizations to make informed choices and drive efficiency.
• Business Agility: The need for agile decision-making in rapidly changing business environments is a key driver. Survey revealed that 84% of executives reported that their organizations' digital transformations were accelerated due to the pandemic. Decision intelligence offers real-time insights, enabling organizations to adapt strategies swiftly. This driver emphasizes the importance of decision intelligence in aligning business strategies with dynamic market conditions for maintaining competitiveness and resilience.
• AI and Automation: The integration of AI and automation is driving the Decision Intelligence Market. Decision intelligence leverages AI's cognitive abilities to analyze complex data sets, enabling predictive and prescriptive insights. A survey found that 52% of organizations are using AI to improve decision-making. This driver highlights AI's role in enhancing accuracy, automating routine decisions, and uncovering patterns that human analysis might overlook, thereby shaping the market's growth trajectory.
Global Decision Intelligence Market Recent Developments:
• The decision intelligence market is rapidly growing, with new technologies and solutions being developed all the time. Some of the recent developments in the decision intelligence market include the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to automate decision-making processes, the development of new decision-making frameworks and tools, the increasing adoption of cloud-based decision intelligence solutions, the growing importance of data governance in decision intelligence, and the increasing focus on ethics in decision intelligence.
• The Asia Pacific region exhibits highest growth rate in the decision intelligence market. With a rapidly evolving digital landscape and expanding technology adoption, the region embraces data-driven decision-making. A survey conducted highlighted that 84% of Asia Pacific organizations consider AI important for their success, reflecting the region's swift growth trajectory in decision intelligence adoption and implementation.
Global Decision Intelligence Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
o Board International
o Domo, Inc.
o Google
o H2O.ai
o IBM Corporation
o Intel Corporation
o Microsoft
o Oracle
o Provenir
o Pyramid Analytics
o Other Industry Participants
In September 2022, Provenir collaborated with Inovatec, allowing car loan recipients to utilize Provenir's risk decisioning solutions via Inovatec's LOS platform. This partnership aims to enhance risk assessment capabilities within the car loan domain.
In June 2022, Microsoft and P&G joined forces to facilitate digital transformation. This collaboration empowers P&G to digitize and seamlessly integrate data from over 100 global production facilities, bolstering its capabilities in edge computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. This advancement equips P&G employees with the ability to access production data, utilize AI for rapid decision-making, and amplify developmental impacts through real-time insights.
Global Decision Intelligence Market:
By Component
o Platforms
o Solutions
• Integrated
• Standalone
o Services
• Consulting
• Support & Maintenance
• Integration & Deployment
By Deployment Mode
o On-Premises
o Cloud
By Organization Size
o Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
o Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical
o Telecom
o Healthcare & Life Sciences
o BFSI
o Retail & E-Commerce
o IT & ITES
o Energy & Utilities
o Manufacturing
o Transportation & Logistics
o Government & Defense
o Other Verticals
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
