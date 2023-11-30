Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,120 in the last 365 days.

Beyond the Border: China & India's Fraught Relationship

Geopolitical rivalries and a longstanding border dispute between China and India came to a head in early May 2020, when Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Himalayas. Both sides have since reinforced their military positions with infrastructure, facilities and more than 50,000 troops. Though the risk of a large-scale conflict is not high, hostile encounters and the possibility of interstate conflict persist, as nationalist governments harden their stance on both sides of the border.

In this video, Crisis Group's Senior Analyst for India, Praveen Donthi, and Senior Analyst for China, Amanda Hsiao, discuss the past, present and future of this fraught relationship between the two Himalayan giants.

Read the full report here.

You just read:

Beyond the Border: China & India's Fraught Relationship

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more