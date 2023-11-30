Beyond the Border: China & India's Fraught Relationship

Geopolitical rivalries and a longstanding border dispute between China and India came to a head in early May 2020, when Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Himalayas. Both sides have since reinforced their military positions with infrastructure, facilities and more than 50,000 troops. Though the risk of a large-scale conflict is not high, hostile encounters and the possibility of interstate conflict persist, as nationalist governments harden their stance on both sides of the border.

In this video, Crisis Group's Senior Analyst for India, Praveen Donthi, and Senior Analyst for China, Amanda Hsiao, discuss the past, present and future of this fraught relationship between the two Himalayan giants.

Read the full report here.