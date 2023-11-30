In 2022, the Global Smart Textiles Market was Valued USD 3.56 Bn and is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR 26.89% (2023-2031)
Global Smart Textiles Market Introduction
Smart textiles, also known as smart fabrics or e-textiles (electronic textiles), are materials that combine traditional textile components with advanced technologies to provide enhanced functionality and capabilities. These textiles are designed to go beyond the basic role of clothing and fabrics by integrating electronic components, sensors, actuators, and even computing capabilities into the fabric itself.
Smart textiles are intelligent systems that can detect and process the wearer's state as well as sense and convey ambient factors. They can be detected by electrical, thermal, mechanical, chemical, magnetic, and other detection technologies. Overall the combination of technological breakthroughs, shifting consumer preferences, and the practical applications of smart textiles in various industries has contributed to their rising popularity and growth of the overall global smart textiles.
Global Smart Textiles Market Future
The future of smart textiles promises a more connected, appealing, and efficient way of life. Smart textiles will be in high demand in the next few years as technology advances and multidisciplinary collaboration increases. For instance, smart textiles could seamlessly connect with the IoT ecosystem, interacting with smart homes, vehicles, and other connected devices. This could lead to enhanced automation, personalized experiences, and improved convenience. One of the most major areas of advancement will most certainly be in health and wellbeing. Smart textiles could become integral to healthcare, enabling continuous monitoring of vital signs, early disease detection, and real-time health data analysis. These textiles could aid in remote patient monitoring, helping healthcare professionals make informed decisions and improving patient outcomes. For instance in April 2023, KnitDema is a wearable gadget developed by US researchers that massages swollen parts of a patient's hand that are affected by hand oedema. It mobilises fluid out of the swollen region by using thread-like shape memory alloy springs woven through a knitted material and actuated by a circuit board. As research and development continue, smart textiles market will flourish during the forecast period.
Global Smart Textiles Market Report Snapshot
Market Size Value in 2022 USD 3.56 Billion
Market Size Forecast by 2031 USD 29.87 Billion
Growth Rate CAGR of 26.89% from 2023 to 2031
Base Year for Estimation 2022
Historical Data 2015 – 2021
Forecast Period 2023 - 2031
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the Report
For the past few years, the fashion and entertainment industries have made extensive use of smart fabrics. Smart textiles are used in the fashion industry to improve clothes' visual appeal, functional efficiency, and ability to connect with their environment and other technology. Smart textiles that are aesthetically pleasing are highly being used, for example, shine and change colour, feature an interactive aspect, or adapt to their environment. Mirror Handbag, for example, creates a platform for dazzling animations made by white LEDs using ultralight weight aerospace aluminium and laser-etched acrylic mirror.
Several apparel and technology companies are now experimenting with the notion of smart clothes. Smart textiles (smart clothing) may perform much more than traditional clothing, such as recording heart rates, detecting human emotions, answering phone calls, and even paying for a short service or product. The Levi's Commuter Tracker jacket was one of the first pieces of linked apparel released under Google's Project Jacquard platform. Touch and gesture-sensitive areas on the jacket's sleeve allow users to engage with various services such as music applications. By interacting with such locations, the user may ignore phone calls or complete other tasks without having to reach for your phone. These advancements are thus contributing to the growth for the global smart textiles market.
The smart textiles market has a huge potential to grow in the Asia Pacific region in the upcoming years. Countries such as India, China, Japan, Singapore are highly adopting and looking forward to advanced fabrics in various industries. Besides the popularity of wearable technology, including smartwatches and fitness trackers, has paved the way for the acceptance of smart textiles. Moreover huge research is being carried out for developing smart textiles and its applications. For instance, in August 2023, South Korean researchers have developed a new type of fabric that can generate electricity from sweat and body movements. The technology that is being developed can be used for the sectors of electrical devices for clothing and wearable devices.
Recent Development in the Global Smart Textiles Market
• In August 2023, Nautilus Defence created smart textiles with embedded data and power networks for the US military. The goal of SMART ePANTS is to create active smart textile garments by merging the unique micro yarn textile routing technology and other smart fabric technologies with low-power electronics.
List of Key Players in the Global Smart Textiles Market
• ADETEXS Ltd
• Adidas
• AiQ Smart Clothing
• Bally Ribbon Mills
• DuPont
• Hexoskin
• Infineon Technologies
• Interactive Wear AG
• Loomia
• Milliken & Company
• Noble Biomaterials
• Outlast Technologies LLC
• schoeller Switzerland
• Volt Smart
• Other market participants
Global Smart Textiles Market Segmentation
The Niche Research has segmented the global smart textiles market based on type, function, end user industry and region further into 29 countries:
Global Smart Textiles Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
• Passive Textiles
• Active Textiles
• Ultra Textiles
Global Smart Textiles Market – Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
• Sensing
• Energy Harvesting
• Luminescence and Aesthetics
• Others
Global Smart Textiles Market – End User Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
• Fashion and Entertainment
• Automotive
• Healthcare
• Aerospace
• Military and Defense
• Industrial
• Sports and Fitness
• Others
Global Smart Textiles Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
