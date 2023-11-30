High Silica Fiber Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% to reach US$ 4,086.1 million by the end of 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Increasing Use of High Silica Fibers in 3D Printing to Augment Market Growth. United States high silica fiber market to hit US$ 793.8 million by 2033 with 10.1% CAGR driven by furnace optimization, durable seals, and thermal insulation demand.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high silica fiber market value is forecast to increase from US$ 1,544.5 million in 2023 to US$ 4,086.1 million by 2033. Over the assessment period, global demand for high silica fibers is projected to surge at a CAGR of 10.2%.



The market for high silica fiber has grown significantly due to its wide range of applications in downstream industries. Common downstream uses of high silica fibers include technical fabrics, silica sleeves, silica fiber felt, high-temperature silica tape, and other products.

Strong demand for technical fabrics is favoring the high silica fiber market. High-performing technical fabrics find applications in healthcare, sports, aerospace, and other industries. Another important use for high silica fibers is in manufacturing silica sleeves. Silica sleeves are used to protect and provide thermal insulation in applications where exposure to extreme temperatures is a concern. Silica sleeves are used in metallurgy, petrochemical, and glass manufacturing industries to protect machinery and equipment from heat-related damage.

The rising application of silica braided ropes in the construction sector is favoring the growth of high silica fibers. These ropes are also used in marine and other sectors, where resistance to high temperatures and strength are essential.

Regarding growth potential, key players are expected to find significant prospects in Asian countries like India and China. This can be attributed to robust urbanization and industrialization in these countries. Additionally, research and development to drive innovation in high silica fibers is another key factor leading to market growth.

“Increasing applications of high silica fibers in 3D printing is projected to provide significant opportunities to high silica fiber manufacturers. Additionally, strict regulatory policies for fire safety and insulation in construction and other industries are also projected to benefit key players,” Says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the High Silica Fiber Market Report

The global market for high silica fibers is projected to thrive at 10.2% CAGR through 2033.

CAGR through 2033. By application, the technical fabric production segment is expected to have a total valuation of US$ 1,541.2 million by 2033.

by 2033. By end use, the furnaces and refractories insulation segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.4% through 2033.

Europe is expected to account for a significant share of about 23.1% by 2033.

by 2033. The United States industry value is anticipated to reach US$ 793.8 million by 2033.

by 2033. China is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 743.4 million by 2033.

by 2033. Demand in India is predicted to rise at 12.7% CAGR through 2033.



Top Strategies Employed by High Fiber Silica Players

Key players are concentrating on the expansion of domestic production. Additionally, technological developments are also a key focus of manufacturers. Players focus on bringing cost-efficiency to their solutions to attract more customers. Further, they are investing in developing new products and upgrading existing ones to meet end-user demand.

In August 2023, the blast furnace

operation commenced at the NMDC Steel plant in Chhattisgarh, India. The facility produces steel using advanced technologies that are environment-friendly and energy-efficient.

Key Players in the Market

Hebei Yuniu Glass Fiber Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Huatek New Material Inc.

Jiangsu Amer New Material Co., Ltd.

SGL Carbon

Valmiera Group.

JSC Polotsk Steklovolokno.

Arrow Technical Textiles Pvt. Ltd.

McAllister Mills

Johns Manville.

Final Advanced Materials

EAS Fiberglass Co. Ltd.

Nihon Glass Fiber Industrial Co.

Nutec Procal

Unifrax

Bright Sky New Material Co. Ltd.



High Silica Fiber Market Segmentation

By Application:

Technical Fabric Production

Silica Sleeve Production

Silica Braided Ropes Production

Silica Fiber Felt Production

High-Temperature Silica Tape Production

Others (Casing, mesh cloth, etc.)

By Use Case:

Furnaces and Refractories Insulation

Gaskets Production

Meshes

Panels Thermal Insulation Panels Hygrometry Panels Fireproof Panels

Metallurgy (Protection Systems)

Fittings and Flange Covers

Engine Exhaust Pipe Covers

Protective Clothing

Oil Refinery Liners

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

