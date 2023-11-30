LCX Releases V3 Regulated Crypto Exchange

Vaduz, Liechtenstein , Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LCX, one of the leading regulated digital asset exchanges in Europe, announced today the release of its V3 crypto exchange. LCX, the latest model, is a significant upgrade of LCX’s blockchain infrastructure to enhance the user experience, improve API connectivity and relaunch of LCX Mobile on iOS and Android. In addition, V3 includes general system improvements to prepare for regulatory requirements for the upcoming European Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR).



"The unveiling of V3 marks a significant milestone in the evolution of LCX,” said Monty Metzger, CEO & Founder of LCX. “Our V3 platform is not just upgrading our proprietary technology; we're elevating the entire trading experience to meet the evolving needs of our users."

The V3 upgrade represents a monumental step in LCX's commitment to user-centric development. The platform now features a consolidated interface, merging various user functions into an integrated, efficient experience. This enhancement simplifies the user journey from account creation to trading, ensuring a seamless transition between different platform functionalities. Additionally, the integration of wallet functions within the trading interface is a notable advancement, streamlining fund management directly alongside trading activities. Alongside the web, LCX Mobile on Android and iOS have also been rolled out and upgraded to LCX V3.

LCX’s proprietary technology blockchain platform also got smarter - the new version boasts improved system intelligence and launch of a new version of the public APIs for institutional traders and market makers. Furthermore, the V3 upgrade is a strategic step at LCX to become MiCAR ready, positioning LCX at the forefront of regulatory compliance. This forward-thinking approach underscores LCX's dedication to integrity and adherence to regulatory standards, key factors in the rapidly evolving digital asset sector.



