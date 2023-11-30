Torrent Mulchers Carries New Commercial-Grade 36-Inch Mulcher Attachment
UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Torrent Mulchers is pleased to announce that they now carry the new commercial-grade 36-inch mulcher model. This equipment is the lightest commercial-grade boom-mounted mulcher, simplifying roadside bush-cutting and tree removal services.
Torrent Mulchers specializes in carrying brush cutters for excavators. The company has recently added the 36-inch commercial-grade mulcher to their equipment list, ensuring customers can find the solutions they need for their projects. The 36-inch commercial-grade mulcher is the largest mulcher in their line-up, making it an excellent choice for larger projects, including brush cutting, tree and forestry mulching, brush mowing and chipping, skid steer brush cutting, stump grinding and removal, tree chipping and grinding, and land clearing.
Torrent Mulchers is dedicated to providing commercial customers with the highest quality mulching attachments for boom arms. The lightweight design offers unmatched boom reaction and stability to ensure full reach over the side. With high-efficiency, rotatable spherical cutters, the mulcher attachment requires minimal power with super-fast spooling to help operators recover faster.
Anyone interested in learning about the new commercial-grade 36-inch mulcher attachments can find out more by visiting the Torrent Mulchers website or calling 1-866-777-7575.
About Torrent Mulchers: Torrent Mulchers is a leading provider of mulching equipment for tree removal and other tree and brush maintenance services. They aim to make land clearing projects faster and more efficient with high-quality equipment that does the job. The mini excavator series is the perfect solution for various land clearing projects. Their products are manufactured in Canada and shipped worldwide.
