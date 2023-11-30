Torrent Mulchers Introduces Smallest Mulcher with a 20-Inch Model
UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Torrent Mulchers is pleased to announce that they have released new mulcher equipment. This small 20-inch mulcher is the smallest in its class and is designed for 3.5-tonne or smaller excavators. This mini excavator mulcher features high-efficiency, rotatable spherical cutters.
Torrent Mulchers is dedicated to providing clients with a vast selection of mulchers to meet varying needs. The 20-inch Shark mulcher is the first mulcher in its class with a lightweight design constructed with high-strength steel. This model provides unmatched boom reaction and stability to ensure full reach with super-fast spooling in about three seconds for minimal recovery. The simple, durable, high-efficiency direct drive provides years of trouble-free service.
Torrent Mulchers sells the 20-inch Shark mulcher to accommodate jobs requiring a smaller mini excavator brush cutter and mulcher. This equipment is ideal for various applications, including fence line, guard rail, and signage maintenance, dam, berm, and retention pond maintenance, walking trail, RV trail, and snowmobile trail maintenance, maintaining crop tree stands and orchards, removal for trees below 3.5 inches, forest fire fuel reduction operations, and canal bank maintenance. Customers who aren’t sure whether this mulcher will meet their needs can talk to the representatives at Torrent Mulchers to make an informed decision.
Anyone interested in learning about the smallest 20-inch mulcher model can find out more by visiting the Torrent Mulchers website or calling 1-866-777-7575.
About Torrent Mulchers: Torrent Mulchers is a leading provider of mulching equipment for tree removal and other tree and brush maintenance services. They aim to make land clearing projects faster and more efficient with high-quality equipment that does the job. The mini excavator series is the perfect solution for various land clearing projects. Their products are manufactured in Canada and shipped worldwide.
Company: Torrent Mulchers
Address: 12951 Rte. 114
City: Penobsquis
Province: New Brunswick
Country: Canada
Postal Code: E4G 2X3
Toll-free number: 1-866-777-7575
Telephone number: 1-506-433-3815
Fax number: 1-506-433-3819
Email address: info@torrentmulchers.com
Mike
Torrent Mulchers
+1 506-433-3815
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube