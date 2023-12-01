Aroscop Unveils Pioneering Insights in their latest report on Student Employability in India
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aroscop, a leading consumer insights company, proudly presents its groundbreaking report, "From Campus to Corporate: Mapping the Landscape of Student Employability in India." More than a report, this unlocks the secrets to transforming collegiate experiences into professional success. Based on a comprehensive study involving over 24,000 respondents, the report delves into the experiences and perspectives of students as they navigate the transition from academia to the professional world. Aroscop collaborated with Edupull, a data-first education company striving to be the one-stop destination for anyone looking to chart a successful educational journey.
Key Discoveries:
1. Adequate Job Market Preparation: 3 in 5 respondents believe that their college adequately prepares them for the job market, highlighting the importance of aligning educational experiences with industry demands.
2. Confidence in Employability: A significant 66% of respondents express confidence in their current level of employability, showcasing a positive outlook among students as they embark on their professional journey.
3. Challenges in Job Search: 1/3rd of the respondents identify the lack of relevant job opportunities as the main challenge they face while searching for a job, shedding light on the critical need for targeted career opportunities.
4. Impact of Career Counseling: 57% of respondents find career counseling and workshops provided by colleges very helpful for their employment, emphasizing the role of guidance in shaping successful career paths.
How This Report Can Help:
For Educational Institutions: This can help shape the curriculum and support services based on real insights, ensuring students are not just educated but professionally equipped for the challenges of the job market.
For Brands: This enables understanding what influences employability confidence and discovering how to attract and retain top talent, directly impacting the composition of a robust and skilled workforce.
For Students: They can craft educational journeys with precision. From internships to career support, this report empowers you to make informed decisions, setting the stage for a successful transition into the professional arena.
"In the tapestry of education and career, our report has unraveled threads of transformation. The insights can be used to refine curricula, retain top talent, and act as a driving compass for students. The full report embraces the keys to transformative success and this is an invitation to unlock them," said Arjun Som, Co-Founder at Aroscop.
The full report is available for download on Aroscop's official website, providing a valuable resource for educators, brands, and students seeking to understand and enhance the landscape of student employability in India.
The study leveraged Aroscop’s consumer insights tool ASK1. ASK1 uses interactive creatives to serve short-form questions at scale and speed to identified or pre-built demographic, behavioral, or usage-based micro-cohorts. It has helped various brands pick up the consumer voice from the market and make informed decisions. ASK1 has helped generate millions of responses across 90+ research studies for brands from 20+ verticals. Some key reasons to choose ASK1 are:
- Complex workflows and decision trees capture maximum information from a single session without redundancy
- Intuitive creatives for higher responses
- Sales enablement - capture the audience's voice before crafting your marketing strategy for your brand or client
Arjun Som
