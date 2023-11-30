Aroscop Unveils Groundbreaking Insights in "The How, When, and Where for Financing Study Abroad" Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aroscop, a leading consumer insights company, is proud to present its latest report, "The How, When, and Where for Financing Study Abroad." This comprehensive survey, based on over 21,000 responses, delves into the intricate financial dynamics of international education, offering valuable insights into the preferences and considerations of individuals aspiring to pursue education abroad. The survey was conducted in collaboration with Edupull, one-stop destination for anyone looking to chart a successful educational journey.
Key Highlights:
1. Strong Interest in Studying Abroad: The report reveals a robust interest in studying abroad, with 44% of respondents expressing their intention to pursue international education in the next year.
2. Top Destinations: The United States and the United Kingdom emerged as leading preferences, highlighting intriguing demographic variations in study abroad aspirations.
3. Online Education: A notable 49% of respondents express a preference for pursuing a part of their foreign education online, signaling a growing trend to reduce expenses.
4. Scholarship Impact: The report underscores the critical role of scholarships, with two-thirds of respondents citing them as pivotal in their decision to study abroad.
In the ever-evolving landscape of international education financing, Aroscop's report serves as a beacon, illuminating the nuanced dynamics that shape the decisions of aspiring students. Focusing not just on aspirations but the means to achieve them, this report acts as a compass, guiding educational institutions, financial bodies, and policymakers toward tailored solutions.
How This Report Can Help:
- For Educational Institutions: Tailor financial aid programs to align with student preferences and needs.
- For Financial Institutions: Develop student-friendly loan options informed by insights into repayment terms and interest rate considerations.
- For Policymakers: Craft policies addressing family income disparities and gender-based financial differences, fostering equitable access to international education.
"As we unlock the financial pathways to studying abroad, we invite you to join us in empowering a discourse that goes beyond insights; inspiring tangible actions for accessible and equitable international education financing," said Kumar Ramamurthy, CMO at Aroscop.
The report is available for download on Aroscop's official website, providing a valuable resource for educators, financial institutions, and policymakers aiming to enhance the accessibility and equity of international education financing.
The study leveraged Aroscop’s consumer insights tool ASK1. ASK1 uses interactive creatives to serve short-form questions at scale and speed to identified or pre-built demographic, behavioral, or usage-based micro-cohorts. It has helped various brands pick up the consumer voice from the market and make informed decisions. ASK1 has helped generate hundreds of thousands of responses across 90+ research studies for brands from 20+ verticals. Some key reasons to choose ASK1 are:
1) Complex workflows and decision trees capture maximum information from a single session without redundancy
2) Intuitive creatives for higher responses
3) Sales enablement - capture the audience's voice before crafting your marketing strategy for your brand or client
Arjun Som
