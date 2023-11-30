Aroscop unravels the mystery of GenZ Festive Shopping Behaviour
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aroscop, a leading ad-tech, and consumer insights company, released a groundbreaking report today that unravels the festive shopping behavior of GenZ consumers. The comprehensive report, titled "Swipe, Shop, Celebrate: The Modern GenZ Festive Experience," offers invaluable insights into the shopping habits and choices of the Gen Z generation during the festive season. The study was conducted in collaboration with Edupull, a one-stop destination for anyone looking to chart a successful educational journey.
A questionnaire was designed to collect specific data points from nearly 8000 respondents including men and women from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. The survey methodology included multiple-choice questions which allowed for standardized responses that could be easily analyzed.
The Study is a deep dive into the observable actions and choices made by Gen Z consumers as they embark on their festive shopping journeys. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors influencing their purchase decisions, the categories that capture their interests, and their preferences regarding festive deals and discounts. It offers a tangible understanding of Gen Z's festive shopping habits. The key highlights of the Survey are:
- 57% of the respondents consider Festive deals very important in their purchase decisions.
- 55% of the respondents start shopping before Dusserha till Diwali for their festive purchases
- 89% of the respondents say they don't follow influencers for product inspiration.
- 50% of the respondents shop during events like Great Indian Festivals or Big Billion days
- 65% have a budget of less than 20k for shopping for electronics
This report's results have profound implications for corporations, marketers, and politicians. Understanding Gen Z's concrete behavior throughout the Festive season, from their preferred purchasing categories to their sources for holiday specials, may help firms develop effective marketing tactics.
Furthermore, the survey emphasizes the importance of social media and influencers in their purchasing decisions, which digital marketers may use.
The study is available for download on the aroscop website.
The study leveraged Aroscop’s consumer insights tool ASK1. ASK1 uses interactive creatives to serve short-form questions at scale and speed to identified or pre-built demographic, behavioral, or usage-based micro-cohorts. It has helped various brands pick up the consumer voice from the market and make informed decisions. ASK1 has helped generate hundreds of thousands of responses across 90+ research studies for brands from 20+ verticals. Some key reasons to choose ASK1 are:
- Complex workflows and decision trees capture maximum information from a single session without redundancy
- Intuitive creatives for higher responses
- Sales enablement - capture the audience's voice before crafting your marketing strategy for your brand or client
If you are looking to leverage consumer insights for your business, visit https://www.aroscop.com.
Arjun Som
