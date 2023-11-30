Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

30 November 2023 at 9:00 EET

Nokia cancels repurchased shares

Nokia Corporation has today cancelled 78 301 011 Nokia shares held by the company in line with the decision by the Board of Directors. The shares were repurchased under the second EUR 300 million phase of the EUR 600 million buyback program launched in 2022 during the period between 2 January 2023 and 10 November 2023.

The cancellation of the treasury shares was registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 30 November 2023.

The cancellation of the shares does not affect the company’s share capital nor total equity.

After the cancellation, the total number of shares and votes in Nokia Corporation is 5 613 496 565. After the cancellation, Nokia Corporation holds 76 437 051 treasury shares.

