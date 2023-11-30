Submit Release
Statement from Daily Journal Corporation regarding the passing of Charles T. Munger

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is deep sadness across Daily Journal and Journal Technologies following news of the passing of Charles T. Munger on November 28, 2023. Above all, our condolences go to Charlie’s family and his many friends.

Charlie will be remembered for generations to come as a person of deep integrity and wisdom. He was an extraordinary thinker, investor, philanthropist, polymath, and human being. His life and approach have touched many people and organizations.

In business, Charlie is of course most famous for his legendary contributions at Berkshire Hathaway. However, following his original acquisitions of what eventually became Daily Journal Corporation, and in his long-time role over many decades as our Chairman, Charlie was instrumental in charting our course, contributing to our financial performance, and in ensuring the right kind of values are imbued into the fabric of our cultures at both Daily Journal and Journal Technologies.

Charlie will be missed by Daily Journal Corporation’s board of directors (of which Charlie remained a director until his passing), our employees, and our shareholders. Now, our responsibility is to carry on embodying the values that Charlie adhered to so unwaveringly, and work hard to continue building something enduring and impactful in the world, in ways that would make Charlie proud. 


Steven Myhill-Jones, Chairman & CEO                                               (424) 406-1500

