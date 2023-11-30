Cryptonauts Invests in Hypetoon, Bolstering Web3 Marketing Synergy and Accessibility

SEOUL, KOREA, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that highlights the growing convergence of entertainment and blockchain technology, the crypto media giant, Cryptonauts, has announced an investment in the decentralized webtoon platform, Hypetoon. Aiming to be the "Sesame Street" for the blockchain industry, Cryptonauts has earned a reputation for making complex crypto topics easily understandable. Its clear-cut content will make the innovative ecosystem of Hypetoon more accessible to the general public.

Hypetoon is a platform that enables fans and creators to participate in the governance of the Webtoon ecosystem, which is primed to benefit from the unique partnership. By tapping into the Cryptonauts' marketing and content power, Hypetoon plans to enhance the understanding of its blockchain technology among its users.

"The partnership with Cryptonauts aligns perfectly with our mission to make blockchain technology accessible to the users and help them benefit from this innovation," a Hypetoon representative stated. "Their investment goes beyond capital—it's about enriching our platform with content and making the blockchain space accessible to all."

This strategic investment is expected to generate an influx of engaging content and new users to the Hypetoon community, ultimately making web3 technologies more approachable and understandable to a wider audience. For more information on this collaboration, interested parties are encouraged to visit Cryptonauts' YouTube channel and stay updated with Hypetoon's announcements.

Cryptonauts Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/cryptonauts

Cryptonauts Twitter: https://twitter.com/CryptonautsShow

About Hypetoon

Hypetoon is a pioneering webtoon platform that bridges creators and fans through blockchain technology and DAO governance. With a focus on global and local narratives, it cultivates a vibrant community, harmonizing diverse stories into a symphony of creativity, transparency, and empowerment that's redefining the world of webtoons.

Social Links

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/83yZ6CgeEj

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/Hypetoon

Telegram ANN: https://t.me/HypetoonAnnouncement

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/HypetoonDAO

Medium: https://hypetoon.medium.com/

Media Contact

Brand: Hypetoon

Contact: Media team

Email: support@hypetoon.xyz

Website: https://www.hypetoon.xyz/

SOURCE: Hypetoon