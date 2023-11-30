Hawai’i Department of Health closes Wei Wei BBQ & Noodle House in Wailuku due to cockroach infestation

Posted on Nov 29, 2023 in Newsroom

WAILUKU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Maui Food Safety Branch has posted a red “Closed” placard to protect public health at Wei Wei BBQ & Noodle House due to a cockroach infestation. The restaurant, owned and operated Wei Wei BBQ & Noodle House, Inc., is located at 210 Imi Kala St. #201 in Wailuku.

The food establishment received the red placard on November 29, 2023 and must remain closed until all violations are resolved and the health department allows the restaurant to reopen to the public.

During a routine inspection conducted on November 29, 2023, the DOH inspector observed approximately 70 adult and juvenile roaches throughout the establishment including behind and beneath equipment, in the ware washing room on shelves that hold clean pots and pans, and on single-service to-go containers in the kitchen.

Additional critical violations noted at inspection include:

Roach excrement, egg cases (including one actively hatching), and dead roaches were observed throughout facility;

An accumulation of grease and food debris, which serves as a food source for roaches; and,

Several to-go containers on shelves above the prepline were observed covered in roach excrement. Containers were discarded at the time of inspection.

The Health Department is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before they will be allowed to reopen:

Professional pest control treatments to eradicate the roach infestation;

Pest control service invoices provided to the district inspector; and,

Deep cleaning to eliminate all potential pest food sources.



A follow-up inspection is scheduled for December 1, 2023.

The Department of Health Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of food-borne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. Department of Health food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

# # #