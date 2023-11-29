AB657 in Asm: Representative Billings added as a coauthor - 2023-11-29
WISCONSIN, November 29 - An Act to create 20.935 of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting certain restrictions by state agencies and local governmental units on access to books and other media and prohibiting public funding for a library, school, or institution of higher learning that has certain restrictions on access to books and other media.
Status: A - State Affairs
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|11/29/2023 Asm.
|Representative Billings added as a coauthor
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab657