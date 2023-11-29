Submit Release
SB653 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-11-29

WISCONSIN, November 29 - An Act to amend 118.51 (16) (a) 3. b.; and to create 118.51 (16) (a) 3. d. of the statutes; Relating to: state aid adjustments under the full-time open enrollment program. (FE)

Status: S - Education

Important Actions (newest first)

