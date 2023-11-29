Submit Release
SB615 in Sen: Representative Billings added as a cosponsor - 2023-11-29

WISCONSIN, November 29 - An Act to create 20.935 of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting certain restrictions by state agencies and local governmental units on access to books and other media and prohibiting public funding for a library, school, or institution of higher learning that has certain restrictions on access to books and other media.

Status: S - Government Operations

11/29/2023 Sen. Representative Billings added as a cosponsor  

