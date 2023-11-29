Public Comment: PFAS Fund Plan Draft Rule Making

MAINE, November 29 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: November 29, 2023

These nine proposed rules are intended to implement certain strategies identified in the Plan for Administration of the Fund to Address PFAS Contamination ("PFAS Fund Plan"). The PFAS Fund Plan was developed through a public planning process to prioritize funding and implementation of the $60 million PFAS Fund created by Governor Mills with bipartisan legislative support in response to the discovery of multiple farms in Maine contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

December 18, 2023: Public Hearing

The proposed rules establish, inter alia, the eligibility criteria, administrative procedures, evaluation criteria, and appeals procedures for the following programs:

Ch. 400, Administrative Cost Grants. Commercial farms that have Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) confirmed unsafe levels of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) may apply to DACF for a one-time administrative grant. This grant is intended to compensate commercial farms for time expended on activities that are common to most farms upon the initial discovery of PFAS contamination, such as time spent with DACF field staff, time spent strategizing how to respond, and time spent communicating with customers.

Ch. 401, Income Replacement. Commercial farms that have stopped selling some or all products due to perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination may apply to the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) for up to two years of lost income, adjusted for inflation.

Ch. 402, Support for No-Cost Technical Assistance. Commercial farms that have Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) confirmed unsafe levels of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) may apply to DACF for no-cost technical assistance to help guide their response to the discovery of PFAS or to implement mitigation strategies. Eligible producers may consult, contract, or work with service providers to obtain expert advice, estimates, drawings, plans, research, and technical or professional assistance related to modifying their operations in response to PFAS contamination.

Ch. 403, Infrastructure Investment Grants. Commercial farms that have Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) confirmed unsafe levels of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) may apply to DACF for grant funding for infrastructure projects that will help the commercial farm transition to new production methods or new types of production.

Ch. 404, Assistance Obtaining New Loans. Commercial farms that have Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) confirmed unsafe levels of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) may apply to DACF for assistance covering the cost of obtaining a guaranteed loan, commercial loan insurance, or environmental site assessments required by a lending institution for new loans when a new loan is necessitated by the discovery of PFAS contamination on the commercial farm and the new loan is related to the farm business.

Ch. 405, Real Estate Purchases. The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) may purchase agricultural land contaminated by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from commercial farms, along with appurtenant buildings, structures, and fixtures. DACF may purchase all or some of an eligible landowner's real estate.

Ch. 406, Competitive Research Grants. The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) hereby establishes the rules for a competitive grant program to fund research that will help commercial farmers make informed decisions about how to utilize agricultural property that has been impacted by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Ch. 407, Financial Support for PFAS Blood Serum Testing. The Fund to Address PFAS Contamination (PFAS Fund) may pay for costs not otherwise covered by health insurance for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) blood serum testing for persons who were exposed to PFAS through the land application of residuals in Maine.

Ch. 408, Financial Support for Mental Health Care. The Fund to Address PFAS Contamination (PFAS Fund) may pay for costs not otherwise covered by health insurance for mental health care for persons who were exposed to PFAS through the land application of residuals in Maine. Alternatively, the PFAS Fund may contract with mental health professionals to provide services to eligible individuals at no or low cost.

The deadline for comments is December 28, 2023. Comments may be submitted to Beth Valentine, PFAS Fund Director, at beth.valentine@maine.gov.

Proposed Draft Rulemaking (PDF)

Rulemaking Fact Sheet (DOCX)

