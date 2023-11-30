G1 Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that an abstract exploring the long-term impact of trilaciclib on survival outcomes in patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer (mTNBC) from the Company’s Phase 2 trial (NCT02978716) will be presented in a poster session during the upcoming 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), held December 5th through 9th in San Antonio, TX. A copy of the poster will be made available on the G1 Therapeutics website following the presentation here.



Results in the poster include:

Median overall survival (OS) for patients who received subsequent lines of anticancer therapy (SACT) after discontinuation of study treatment was 32.7 months for patients who had previously received trilaciclib prior to gemcitabine/carboplatin (GCb) compared to 12.8 months for patients who had previously received GCb only (no trilaciclib), with increasing separation of survival curves over time.

Improved survival and sustained separation of curves was also observed in patients unable to receive SACT, although the magnitude of benefit was smaller (median 9.4 months for patients who had previously received trilaciclib vs 5.4 months for patients who had previously received chemotherapy alone).

Notably, median OS from the start of the first SACT was 14.0 months in patients who had previously received trilaciclib prior to GCb compared to 5.8 months in patients who received GCb only (no trilaciclib).

For patients who received any SACT after discontinuation of study treatment, demographics and clinical characteristics including, time from end of study treatment to first SACT, and type of SACT were balanced between the prior trilaciclib (n=43) and prior GCb-only (n=20) groups.

“These results describe the long-term survival benefits of treatment with trilaciclib in patients with triple negative breast cancer that participated in our Phase 2 trial,” said Raj Malik, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of G1 Therapeutics. “The survival benefit appears to extend well beyond the initial treatment with trilaciclib and chemotherapy. Importantly, patients who had previously received trilaciclib continue to benefit with subsequent therapies, resulting in substantially longer survival than patients who had previously received chemotherapy alone. We believe this is likely due to preservation of bone marrow and immune function, resulting in improved long term immune surveillance. We look forward to sharing these results with the oncology community, as we assess the impact of trilaciclib on overall survival in our ongoing pivotal Phase 3 mTNBC and Phase 2 ADC trials.”

Poster Presentation Details:

Patients With Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer who Receive Trilaciclib Prior to Cytotoxic Chemotherapy Exhibit Improved Survival After Receiving Subsequent Anticancer Therapy. O’Shaughnessy, J. et al.

Presentation ID (poster and abstract number): PO2-06-12.

Poster Session 2

Wednesday, December 6, 2023. 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM CDT

