Tealium achieves the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tealium announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Competency , which marks its fifth competency with AWS. In addition to the Advertising and Marketing Competency, Tealium has earned competencies in Retail, Data & Analytics, Travel and Hospitality, and Financial Services.

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency recognizes Tealium for its expertise in providing customers with a software solution that empowers advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads through their CDP with machine learning, tag management, an API hub and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, privacy-compliant, and secure.

As advertisers and marketers look to leverage the cloud to innovate and achieve digital transformation, they are increasingly in need of partners with services and solutions that are purpose-built to meet their needs. AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide these customers – including advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, advertising and marketing technology providers, and analytics service providers – with AWS-validated solutions and services, helping to accelerate their transformation.

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates Tealium in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry.

To achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.

“We are delighted to achieve our fifth AWS competency in the Marketing and Advertising sector, which faces substantial challenges due to evolving privacy regulations and shifting data dynamics,” said Matt Gray, Head of Global Partnerships at Tealium. “In today's environment, it is imperative for brands to adapt their customer engagement strategies. Through the powerful synergy of Tealium’s best-in-class CDP and AWS services, brands can expedite their digital transformation initiatives while fostering standardized, unified, and fortified customer data strategies.”

Jysk Fynske Medier (JFM), one of the largest Danish news and publishing groups, recently worked with Tealium to create a more holistic customer view and enhance the customer experience.

“The impact of regulatory changes around third-party data is a major challenge particularly when looking at the amount of websites and publishing assets under the JFM portfolio,” said Dennis Vesti Brorsen, Head of Data & Intelligence, JFM. “Tealium AudienceStream and iQ Tag Management really was the Swiss army knife of data management systems for us. It’s flexible and applicable to various use cases, which often came up spontaneously. Its capability of providing us with a holistic customer view that enabled an optimized personalization and targeting process, allows us to not only survive, but thrive, in the marketing jungle.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify validated AWS Partner solutions and services for specific industry use cases. Explore the AWS Partner solutions and/or services offered in AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace , or APN Partners, including Tealium .

About Tealium

As the most trusted CDP, Tealium connects customer data across web, mobile, offline, and IoT so businesses can better connect with their customers. Tealium's turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections, empowering brands to create a complete, real-time customer data infrastructure. Tealium's solutions include a customer data platform with machine learning, tag management, an API hub and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, privacy-compliant and secure. More than 850 leading businesses throughout the world trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com .

