Amy Pedersen Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Empathy and Understanding in Business" with Chris Voss

Amy Pedersen

ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated for her exceptional expertise in real estate, Amy Pedersen, an award-winning REALTOR©, real estate investor, designer, and house flipper, has signed a publishing deal with SuccessBooks® to co-author the highly anticipated book, “Empathy and Understanding in Business,” alongside industry luminary Chris Voss. This collaboration with Voss, a former FBI hostage negotiator, best-selling author of “Never Split the Difference” and founder of the consulting firm, The Black Swan, marks a powerful merging of visionary minds and accomplished professionals.

“Empathy and Understanding in Business" is scheduled to launch in 2024. Within this compilation lies a promise to transcend the conventional boundaries of business literature, as it shines a spotlight on the profound influence of human connection, empathy, and emotional intelligence in nurturing thriving enterprises.

Founder of Purpose Driven Real Estate Group, Amy Pedersen's expertise is a cornerstone in residential real estate across the Atlanta area. Amy hangs her license at Compass and her extensive network and change-making impact have earned her recognition as one of Atlanta's most sought-after agents.

Amy holds a bachelor's degree in advertising from the University of Georgia and a master's in marketing from Georgia State University. Armed with top industry designations including Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), a designation only four percent of agents across the country have earned, Amy combines academic excellence with hands-on experience in her approach to business. In addition to these credentials, Amy is a Certified Real Estate Negotiator (CREN), a Certified Listing Professional (CLP), a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), a Residential Real Estate Divorce Specialist, and a Residential Real Estate Probate Specialist.

After a successful stint in the advertising and marketing industry, Amy channeled her passion for real estate. Her dynamic negotiation skills, honed during her corporate executive days, propelled her to become a prominent player in the Atlanta real estate landscape.

Acknowledged by Top Agent Magazine, Atlanta Agent Magazine and Atlanta Realtors Association as a consistent "Top Producer," Amy Pedersen's impact has spanned not only her client base but also across various philanthropic endeavors, including support for organizations battling childhood cancer in honor of her son, a cancer survivor.

With her strategic, compassionate approach, Amy champions her clients as they navigate transformational life stages. Collaborating with Chris Voss in “Empathy and Understanding in Business,” Amy is poised to contribute a dynamic perspective to the book's transformative theme.

For more information about Amy Pedersen, visit www.purposedrivenrealestategroup.com and www.amypedersen.com.

