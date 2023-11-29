Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,534 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,289 in the last 365 days.

Jasper Man Charged in TBI Sexual Exploitation Case

MARION COUNTY – Special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Squad have arrested and charged a Jasper man in connection to an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

After receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, agents began investigating John Harley Dobbs (DOB 2-15-1985) on November 21st. During the investigation, agents determined Dobbs to be in possession of child sexual abuse material.

On Tuesday, agents secured a warrant, charging the Jasper man with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Agents subsequently served Dobbs with the warrant at the Marion County Jail, where he was being held on an unrelated charge.

NOTE: At this time, it remains unclear whether there may be an additional victim/s in relation to this case. For that reason, the TBI is releasing a booking photograph of Dobbs and urges anyone with information to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

###

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Jasper Man Charged in TBI Sexual Exploitation Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more