Jasper Man Charged in TBI Sexual Exploitation Case

MARION COUNTY – Special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Squad have arrested and charged a Jasper man in connection to an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

After receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, agents began investigating John Harley Dobbs (DOB 2-15-1985) on November 21st. During the investigation, agents determined Dobbs to be in possession of child sexual abuse material.

On Tuesday, agents secured a warrant, charging the Jasper man with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Agents subsequently served Dobbs with the warrant at the Marion County Jail, where he was being held on an unrelated charge.

NOTE: At this time, it remains unclear whether there may be an additional victim/s in relation to this case. For that reason, the TBI is releasing a booking photograph of Dobbs and urges anyone with information to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

