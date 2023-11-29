HNL interisland flight advisory: Runway 8L closure through December 8, flight disruptions anticipated

Main, News Posted on Nov 29, 2023 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will divert all aircraft arriving and departing at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) to Runway 26L from 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 29 through Friday, December 8 due to ongoing remediation work on Runway 8L. The other three runways at HNL will remain open but with diminished capacity during peak hours.

HDOT is advising that increased use of Runway 26L may lead to interisland flight delays and more flights over the ‘Ewa plain.

HDOT is coordinating with the Federal Aviation Administration and interisland carriers to minimize potential flight schedule disruptions associated with this work. Travelers are advised that some interisland flights may be delayed due to the runway closure and weather conditions and to plan accordingly.

All work is weather permitting. The need for remediation work on 18 concrete panels within the touchdown area was found where spalling occurred on Runway 8L. The remediation will involve removal and reconstruction of 18 panels at no cost to the state. The removal work can be done in the current wet weather, but more time may be needed for concrete curing and other construction activities.

HDOT appreciates the public’s patience with the needed work to ensure the safe operation of HNL.

###