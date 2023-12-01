Expanding our horizons in the Golden State: SingerLewak welcomes Jerome Bellotti & Associates
SingerLewak is pleased to announce its combination with Jerome Bellotti & Associates, a full-service accounting and tax firm based in Los Gatos, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SingerLewak, a leading West Coast based accounting and consulting firm, is pleased to announce its combination with Jerome Bellotti & Associates, a full-service accounting and tax firm based in Los Gatos, California. For over 25 years Jerome Bellotti & Associates has been providing quality tax services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations and other philanthropic entities. Effective December 1, 2023, this strategic partnership will enable our combined ability and resources to deliver more value and quality to our clients across San Francisco's Greater Bay Area .
— Jerome Bellotti, founder and owner of Jerome Bellotti & Associates
“ SingerLewak is a leading accounting and business consulting firm with a 60-year history of excellence. We provide services to clients throughout the United States, particularly in the Western, Pacific Northwestern, and Southwestern regions of the country, as well as in countries throughout the Pacific Rim. Our team of professionals specialize in various business sectors and industries, such as closely held businesses, not-for-profit organizations, public companies, investor-backed businesses, credit unions, individuals, franchises, international and governmental organizations. We value our service-oriented business partners who have a keen understanding of how to guide our clients through the processes of business life. This combination aligns with our strategic vision of enhancing our service offerings in the San Francsico Bay Area. We look forward to working together to deliver exceptional value and solutions to our clients.” - Jim Pitrat, Managing Partner at SingerLewak
“We are thrilled to announce that we have joined forces with SingerLewak. This strategic partnership will benefit our clients, our staff, and our community. Our clients will have access to a broader range of services and resources, our staff will have more opportunities for professional development and career advancement, and our community will benefit from our combined social responsibility and philanthropic efforts. We are proud to be part of the SingerLewak team and look forward to a bright future together.” - Jerome Bellotti, founder and owner of Jerome Bellotti & Associates
Jerome Bellotti & Associates will continue to work under its current name as a division of SingerLewak. The office can also be reached by phone at: 408.871.1555. We thank you for your continued trust and support. For more information about SingerLewak and Jerome Bellotti & Associates, please visit singerlewak.com.
