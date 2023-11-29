The Honest Company to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a digitally-native consumer products company dedicated to creating clean- and sustainably-designed products spanning baby care, beauty, personal care, wellness and household care, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Carla Vernón and Chief Financial Officer, Dave Loretta will be participating in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference in New York City on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:15am EST.



A live audio webcast of the fireside chat presentation can be accessed on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.honest.com and a replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time.

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a digitally-native consumer products company dedicated to creating clean- and sustainably-designed products spanning baby care, beauty, personal care, wellness and household care. Honest products are available via Honest.com, third-party ecommerce customers and approximately 51,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company’s mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com.

