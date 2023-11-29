Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,534 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,295 in the last 365 days.

The Honest Company to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a digitally-native consumer products company dedicated to creating clean- and sustainably-designed products spanning baby care, beauty, personal care, wellness and household care, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Carla Vernón and Chief Financial Officer, Dave Loretta will be participating in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference in New York City on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:15am EST.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat presentation can be accessed on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.honest.com and a replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time.

About The Honest Company
The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a digitally-native consumer products company dedicated to creating clean- and sustainably-designed products spanning baby care, beauty, personal care, wellness and household care. Honest products are available via Honest.com, third-party ecommerce customers and approximately 51,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company’s mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com.

Investor Contact:
Elizabeth Bouquard
ebouquard@thehonestcompany.com

Media Contact:
Jennifer Kroog Rosenberg
jrosenberg@thehonestcompany.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

The Honest Company to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more