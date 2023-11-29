Tritium Completes Installation of North America’s First Mechanized Large-Scale Port EV Charging Program at Port of Long Beach

33 Tritium ultrafast chargers power terminal tractor fleet at California’s Port of Long Beach

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (Tritium) (Nasdaq: DCFC), a global leader in direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that the company has completed the installation and operationalization of 33 of its chargers at the SSA Terminals, LLC container terminal at Pier C in the Port of Long Beach in California. The 175kW chargers are equipped with Stäubli mechanized charging connectors to support the terminal’s electric-drive terminal tractors, which are used to transport shipping containers and increase efficiency of the port’s operations. The project is the first large-scale port EV charging program using mechanized charging connectors in North America.



“Tritium’s partnership with SSA Terminals and the Port of Long Beach is a project we are immensely proud of,” said Tritium CEO Jane Hunter. “Autonomous charging is the future for EV depots and we’re excited to be leading the fast charger manufacturers in operationalizing hands-free charging for the Port of Long Beach. We applaud the State of California and the Port’s commitment to reducing emissions and we look forward to supporting the Port in this important technology transition.”

SSA Terminals, a subsidiary of SSA Marine and a joint venture with Matson Navigation Company, selected Tritium to provide all chargers for the project. Stäubli Electrical Connectors, a leading global manufacturer of electrical connector solutions, manufactured the fully automated high-power Quick Charging Connector (QCC) systems used for the terminal’s fleet of Tritium chargers. The technology automatically connects Tritium’s chargers to charge ports on each terminal tractor, creating a safe and efficient zero-touch charging system, saving the port time and money.

“SSA Terminals has a long history of driving innovation by testing and deploying new technologies that have the potential to reduce emissions in our operations,” said SSA Terminals Vice President Paul Gagnon. “With their reliability, small footprint, and high-powered charging capabilities, Tritium’s technology was an ideal fit for the Port of Long Beach. We’re grateful for their partnership in this landmark effort.”

The program is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment, particularly in disadvantaged communities.

“The Port of Long Beach has a unique opportunity to pivot our operations towards a future that is better for our communities and neighborhoods,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. “We’re pleased to be using Tritium’s industry-leading chargers to electrify our fleet and appreciate their partnership in this crucial program.”

The project is funded by the $50 million Port of Long Beach grant obtained from the California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) Zero and Near Zero Emission Freight Facility (ZANZEFF) program.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium (NASDAQ: DCFC) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

About the Port of Long Beach



The Port of Long Beach is a global leader in green port initiatives and top-notch customer service, moving cargo with reliability, speed and efficiency. As the premier U.S. gateway for trans-Pacific trade, the Port handles trade valued at $200 billion annually and supports 2.6 million jobs across the United States, including 575,000 in Southern California. In 2022, industry leaders named it “The Best West Coast Seaport in North America” for the fourth consecutive year. During the next 10 years, the Port is planning $2.2 billion in capital improvements aimed at enhancing capacity, competitiveness and sustainability.

About SSA Terminals / SSA Marine

SSA Terminals is a subsidiary of SSA Marine, one of the world’s leading independent, privately held marine terminal operators, with activities at more than 250 terminal facilities and rail operations throughout geographies in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America, and Asia. Since its founding in 1949, SSA Marine has continued to grow, always focusing on its customers’ interests.

