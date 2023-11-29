AtomBeam Reaches $1 Million Milestone in Record Time

AtomBeam achieves an impressive $1 million milestone in record time, reflecting soaring confidence in its revolutionary data compaction technology.

Moraga, CA, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtomBeam Technologies Inc., the pioneering force behind data compaction solutions, has achieved an impressive milestone by raising $1 million in its ongoing fundraising campaign on StartEngine .



Since the launch of its fundraising campaign, AtomBeam has been steadily gaining momentum in the investment community. The company's commitment to transforming data management through innovative compaction technology has resonated with investors who see the enormous potential in this field.

AtomBeam's CEO, Charles Yeomans, expressed his gratitude for the remarkable support the company has received: "Reaching the $1 million milestone is a testament to the confidence investors have in AtomBeam's vision and technology. We are excited to see such rapid growth in our campaign."

The funds raised will be pivotal in advancing AtomBeam's technology and expanding its market presence.



