Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,294 in the last 365 days.

AtomBeam Reaches $1 Million Milestone in Record Time

AtomBeam achieves an impressive $1 million milestone in record time, reflecting soaring confidence in its revolutionary data compaction technology.

Moraga, CA, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtomBeam Technologies Inc., the pioneering force behind data compaction solutions, has achieved an impressive milestone by raising $1 million in its ongoing fundraising campaign on StartEngine.

Since the launch of its fundraising campaign, AtomBeam has been steadily gaining momentum in the investment community. The company's commitment to transforming data management through innovative compaction technology has resonated with investors who see the enormous potential in this field.

AtomBeam's CEO, Charles Yeomans, expressed his gratitude for the remarkable support the company has received: "Reaching the $1 million milestone is a testament to the confidence investors have in AtomBeam's vision and technology. We are excited to see such rapid growth in our campaign."

The funds raised will be pivotal in advancing AtomBeam's technology and expanding its market presence. To join AtomBeam's journey and learn more about their innovative data compaction technology, visit their StartEngine campaign page at https://www.startengine.com/offering/atombeam


Charles Yeomans
CEO
AtomBeam
charles-at-atombeamtech.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

AtomBeam Reaches $1 Million Milestone in Record Time

Distribution channels: Environment, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more