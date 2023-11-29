Submit Release
LIZHI INC. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Net revenues were RMB425.1 million (US$58.3 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB565.2 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Average total mobile MAUs1 in the third quarter of 2023 was 42.1 million, compared with 49.7 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Average total monthly paying users2 in the third quarter of 2023 was 402.6 thousand, compared with 476.7 thousand in the third quarter of 2022.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and CEO of LIZHI, commented, “In the third quarter of 2023, we continued to develop our ecosystem with innovative product features and diverse content offerings by leveraging our accumulated in-house suite of technologies. Amid the challenging and fast-evolving macro environment, we maintained our focus on integrating advanced technologies and fostering a healthy and sustained business ecosystem while promoting innovation across our domestic business and effectively executing our global expansion strategy.”

Ms. Chengfang Lu, Acting Chief Financial Officer of LIZHI, stated, “Our net revenues in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB425.1 million. Despite the complex backdrop and market uncertainties that persisted, we remained steadfast in strengthening our core competitiveness through technological innovation during the quarter. Moving forward, we remain committed to further enhancing organizational efficiency, developing globalization capability, and enhancing overall agility, positioning us to deliver enduring value to our stakeholders.”

___________________
1 Refers to the average monthly number of active users across our platforms and Apps in a given period, calculated by dividing (i) the sum of mobile active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in the same period.
2 Refers to the average monthly number of paying users in a given period, calculated by dividing (i) the total number of paying users in each month of such period by (ii) the number of months in the same period.

Third quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

Net revenues were RMB425.1 million (US$58.3 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB565.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to the decline in average paying users and user spending on our audio entertainment products.

Cost of revenues was RMB317.3 million (US$43.5 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB376.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, mainly attributable to (i) the decreased revenue sharing fees, (ii) the decreased share-based compensation expenses, (iii) the decreased payment handling costs, and (iv) the decreased other miscellaneous costs.

Gross profit was RMB107.8 million (US$14.8 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB189.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP gross profit3 was RMB107.9 million (US$14.8 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB190.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2023 was 25%, compared with 33% in the third quarter of 2022, mainly due to an increase in the revenue sharing percentage resulting from the adjustment in revenue sharing policies in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP gross margin in the third quarter of 2023 was 25%, compared with 34% in the third quarter of 2022.

Operating expenses were RMB167.9 million (US$23.0 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB176.6 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Research and development expenses were RMB83.8 million (US$11.5 million) in the third quarter of 2023, representing a 7% increase from RMB78.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to the increased salary and welfare benefits expenses related to increased severance pay to optimize the efficiency of the research and development employees, and partially offset by the decreased expenses related to research and development services provided by third parties.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB59.1 million (US$8.1 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB71.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily attributable to decreased branding and marketing expenses. The Company will monitor its discretionary advertising and promotion expenses and adjust accordingly depending on market conditions.

General and administrative expenses were RMB25.1 million (US$3.4 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB27.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, mainly driven by decreased professional service fees provided by third parties, provision for litigation contingencies, and other miscellaneous expenses.

Operating loss was RMB60.1 million (US$8.2 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to operating income of RMB12.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP operating loss4 was RMB55.0 million (US$7.5 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to non-GAAP operating income of RMB20.2 million in the third quarter of 2022.

___________________
3 Non-GAAP gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses. This adjustment amounted to RMB0.1 million (US$0.0 million) and RMB1.7 million in the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Please refer to the section below titled “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.
4 Non-GAAP operating loss is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating loss excluding share-based compensation expenses. This adjustment amounted to RMB5.1 million (US$0.7 million) and RMB7.7 million in the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Please refer to the section below titled “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.

Other expenses were RMB5.9 million (US$0.8 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to other income of RMB1.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, mainly attributable to the remuneration fees to the depositary bank in relation to the ratio change of ADS5 on September 20, 2023.

Net loss was RMB62.0 million (US$8.5 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to net income of  RMB19.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss was RMB56.9 million (US$7.8 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to non-GAAP net income of RMB27.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net loss attributable to LIZHI INC.s ordinary shareholders was RMB59.9 million (US$8.2 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to net income attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders of RMB19.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to LIZHI INC.s ordinary shareholders6 was RMB54.8 million (US$7.5 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders of RMB27.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB11.01 (US$1.51) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to basic and diluted net income of RMB3.81 and RMB3.79 per ADS in the third quarter of 2022, respectively.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS7 were both RMB10.07 (US$1.38) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted net income RMB5.29 and RMB5.26 per ADS in the third quarter of 2022, respectively.

Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB615.8 million (US$84.4 million).

___________________
5 ADS refers to American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents two hundred Class A ordinary shares of the Company. Basic and diluted net loss per ADS is net loss attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of ADS.
6 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net loss attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders, excluding share-based compensation expenses. These adjustments amounted to RMB5.1 million (US$0.7 million) and RMB7.7 million in the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Please refer to the section below titled “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.

7 Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net loss attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS. 

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on November 29, 2023 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 30, 2023).

For participants who wish to join the call, please access the link provided below to complete the online registration 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, a personal PIN and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI23af8f892c1b4c1ab2e8f0ed20fdbcee


Once registration is completed, please dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the earnings call and enter the personal PIN as instructed to connect to the call.

Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call and a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.lizhi.fm.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolios. LIZHI INC. envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”).

LIZHI uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss/income, non-GAAP net loss/income, non-GAAP net loss/income attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss/income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit is gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP gross margin is non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP operating loss/income is operating loss/income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net loss/income is net loss/income, excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net loss/income attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders is net loss/income attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders, excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss/income per ADS is non-GAAP net loss/income attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net loss/income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of the above reconciling item adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of share-based compensation expenses.

However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, superior to, or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this release. 

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2960 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September 29, 2023, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollar or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: LIZHI’s goals and strategies; LIZHI’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online audio market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; LIZHI’s ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and overseas markets; the impact of the COVID-19 to LIZHI’s business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; any adverse changes in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to LIZHI; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

LIZHI INC.
IR Department
Tel: +86 (20) 8381-8791
E-mail: ir@lizhi.fm

Piacente Financial Communications
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: Lizhi@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: Lizhi@tpg-ir.com

 
LIZHI INC.
 
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
 
  December
31,
2022 		  September
30,
2023 		  September
30,
2023
  RMB   RMB   US$
ASSETS          
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents  568,192    605,436    82,982
Short-term investments  111,353    -      -  
Restricted cash  10,323    10,409    1,427
Accounts receivable, net  3,233    2,238    307
Prepayments and other current assets  30,391    34,471    4,725
           
Total current assets  723,492    652,554    89,441
           
Non-current assets          
Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net  26,546    17,631    2,417
Intangible assets, net  1,183    1,554    213
Right-of-use assets, net  25,116    18,430    2,526
Other non-current assets -    10,864    1,489
           
Total non-current assets  52,845    48,479    6,645
           
TOTAL ASSETS  776,337    701,033    96,086
           
LIABILITIES          
Current liabilities          
Accounts payable  53,832    43,943    6,023
Deferred revenue  35,677    27,222    3,731
Salary and welfare payable  136,837    136,241    18,673
Taxes payable  5,421    4,616    633
Short-term loans  73,765    7,180    984
Lease liabilities due within one year  18,372    13,134    1,800
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  47,622    41,936    5,749
           
Total current liabilities  371,526    274,272    37,593
           
Non-current liabilities          
Lease liabilities  8,195    5,780    792
Other non-current liabilities  3,952    -      -  
           
Total non-current liabilities  12,147    5,780    792
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES  383,673    280,052    38,385



 
LIZHI INC.
 
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
 
  December
31,
2022 		  September
30,
2023 		  September
30,
2023
  RMB   RMB   US$
           
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Class A Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 1,268,785,000                
shares authorized, 818,962,260 shares issued and
803,607,050 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022;
1,268,785,000 shares authorized, 838,962,260 shares issued
and 827,140,610 shares outstanding as of September 30,
2023).		 543     557     76  
Class B Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 231,215,000                
shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31,
2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively).
 168     168     23  
Treasury stock (10 )   (8 )   (1 )
Additional paid in capital 2,657,433     2,683,447     367,797  
Statutory reserves 529     529     73  
Accumulated deficit (2,280,543 )   (2,277,859 )   (312,207 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income 14,557     20,612     2,826  
TOTAL LIZHI Inc.’s shareholders’ equity  392,677      427,446      58,587  
           
Non-controlling interests (13 )   (6,465 )   (886 )
           
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  392,664      420,981      57,701  
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  776,337      701,033      96,086  


 
LIZHI INC.
 
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September
30,
2022 		  June
30,
2023 		  September
30,
2023 		  September
30,
2023 		  September
30,
2022 		  September
30,
2023 		  September
30,
2023
  RMB   RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
                           
Net revenues                          
Audio entertainment revenues 562,573     590,530     423,110     57,992     1,589,613     1,642,406     225,110  
Podcast, advertising and other revenues 2,655     2,327     1,992     273     8,022     6,544     897  
Total net revenues  565,228      592,857      425,102      58,265      1,597,635      1,648,950      226,007  
Cost of revenues (1) (376,159 )   (418,446 )   (317,302 )   (43,490 )   (1,064,843 )   (1,170,307 )   (160,404 )
Gross profit  189,069      174,411      107,800      14,775     532,792     478,643      65,603  
                           
Operating expenses (1)                          
Selling and marketing expenses (71,167 )   (67,522 )   (59,098 )   (8,100 )   (191,932 )   (185,468 )   (25,421 )
General and administrative expenses (27,093 )   (23,934 )   (25,075 )   (3,437 )   (80,021 )   (71,977 )   (9,865 )
Research and development expenses (78,320 )   (75,184 )   (83,767 )   (11,481 )   (219,676 )   (230,862 )   (31,642 )
Total operating expenses (176,580 )   (166,640 )   (167,940 )   (23,018 )   (491,629 )   (488,307 )   (66,928 )
                           
Operating income/(loss) 12,489     7,771     (60,140 )   (8,243 )   41,163     (9,664 )   (1,325 )
                           
Interest expense (468 )   (554 )   (70 )   (10 )   (1,826 )   (1,463 )   (201 )
Foreign exchange losses (311 )   (352 )   (283 )   (39 )   (1,121 )   (894 )   (123 )
Interest income and investment income 2,198     2,973     2,090     286     4,221     8,367     1,147  
Government grants 4,178     2,005     2,290     314     10,973     7,484     1,026  
Others, net 1,736     142     (5,851 )   (802 )   1,787     (5,441 )   (746 )
                           
Income/(loss) before income taxes 19,822     11,985     (61,964 )   (8,494 )   55,197     (1,611 )   (222 )
                           
Income tax expenses -     (424 )   (37 )   (5 )   (104 )   (500 )   (69 )
                           
Net income/(loss) 19,822     11,561     (62,001 )   (8,499 )   55,093     (2,111 )   (291 )
                                         
Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interests shareholders 1     1,646     2,116     290     4     4,795     657  
                           
Net income/(loss) attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders 19,823     13,207     (59,885 )   (8,209 )   55,097     2,684     366  



 
LIZHI INC.
 
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September
30,
2022 		  June
30,
2023 		  September
30,
2023 		  September
30,
2023 		  September
30,
2022 		  September
30,
2023 		  September
30,
2023
  RMB   RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
                           
Net income/(loss) 19,822   11,561   (62,001 )   (8,499 )   55,093   (2,111 )   (291 )
                           
Other comprehensive income/(loss):                          
Foreign currency translation adjustments 14,602   10,428   (1,309 )   (179 )   28,728   5,894     808  
Total comprehensive income/(loss) 34,424   21,989   (63,310 )   (8,678 )   83,821   3,783     517  
Comprehensive loss attributable to non‑controlling interests shareholders 1   1,811   2,085     286     4   4,956     679  
Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders 34,425   23,800   (61,225 )   (8,392 )   83,825   8,739     1,196  
                           
Net income/(loss) attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders per share                          
—Basic 0.02   0.01   (0.06 )   (0.01 )   0.05   0.00     0.00  
—Diluted 0.02   0.01   (0.06 )   (0.01 )   0.05   0.00     0.00  
Weighted average number of ordinary shares                          
—Basic 1,040,595,117   1,074,052,668   1,087,902,701     1,087,902,701     1,031,562,237   1,073,716,117     1,073,716,117  
—Diluted 1,045,863,031   1,079,619,876   1,087,902,701     1,087,902,701     1,035,643,138   1,078,497,199     1,078,497,199  
                           
Net income/(loss) attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders per ADS                          
—Basic 3.81   2.46   (11.01 )   (1.51 )   10.68   0.50     0.07  
—Diluted 3.79   2.45   (11.01 )   (1.51 )   10.64   0.50     0.07  
Weighted average number of ADS                          
—Basic 5,202,976   5,370,263   5,439,514     5,439,514     5,157,811   5,368,581     5,368,581  
—Diluted 5,229,315   5,398,099   5,439,514     5,439,514     5,178,216   5,392,486     5,392,486  


 
LIZHI INC.
 
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
 
(1) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September
30,
2022 		  June
30,
2023 		  September
30,
2023 		  September
30,
2023 		  September
30,
2022 		  September
30,
2023 		  September
30,
2023
  RMB   RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
                           
Cost of revenues  1,728   1,219   109    15   5,545   3,076   422
Selling and marketing expenses  455   456   485    66   1,729   1,566   215
General and administrative expenses  2,157   1,912   2,019    277   7,590   7,425   1,018
Research and development expenses  3,359   2,194   2,479    340   8,713   8,963   1,228



 
LIZHI INC.
 
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September
30,
2022 		  June
30,
2023 		  September
30,
2023 		  September
30,
2023 		  September
30,
2022 		  September
30,
2023 		  September
30,
2023
  RMB   RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
                           
Gross profit 189,069   174,411   107,800     14,775     532,792    478,643      65,603  
Share-based compensation expenses  1,728    1,219    109      15      5,545    3,076      422  
Non-GAAP gross profit 190,797   175,630   107,909     14,790     538,337   481,719     66,025  
                           
Operating income/(loss) 12,489   7,771   (60,140 )   (8,243 )   41,163   (17,435 )   (1,325 )
Share-based compensation expenses  7,699    5,781    5,092      698      23,577    15,249      2,883  
Non-GAAP operating income/(loss) 20,188   13,552   (55,048 )   (7,545 )   64,740   (2,186 )   1,558  
                           
Net income/(loss) 19,822   11,561   (62,001 )   (8,499 )   55,093   (13,672 )   (291 )
Share-based compensation expenses  7,699    5,781    5,092      698      23,577    15,249      2,883  
Non-GAAP net income/(loss) 27,521   17,342   (56,909 )   (7,801 )   78,670   1,577     2,592  
                           
                           
Net income/(loss) attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders                                  
Share-based compensation expenses  7,699    5,781    5,092      698      23,577    15,249      2,883  
Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to LIZHIINC.’s ordinary shareholders 27,522   18,988   (54,793 )   (7,511 )   78,674   4,726     3,249  
                           
Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders per share                          
—Basic 0.03   0.02   (0.05 )   (0.01 )   0.08   0.00     0.00  
—Diluted 0.03   0.02   (0.05 )   (0.01 )   0.08   0.00     0.00  
Weighted average number of ordinary shares                          
—Basic 1,040,595,117    1,074,052,668    1,087,902,701      1,087,902,701     1,031,562,237    1,073,716,117      1,073,716,117  
—Diluted 1,045,863,031    1,079,619,876    1,087,902,701      1,087,902,701     1,035,643,138    1,078,497,199      1,078,497,199  
                           
Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders per ADS                          
—Basic 5.29   3.54   (10.07 )   (1.38 )   15.25   0.88     0.61  
—Diluted 5.26   3.52   (10.07 )   (1.38 )   15.19   0.88     0.60  
Weighted average number of ADS                          
—Basic  5,202,976    5,370,263    5,439,514      5,439,514      5,157,811    5,368,581      5,368,581  
—Diluted  5,229,315    5,398,099    5,439,514      5,439,514      5,178,216    5,392,486      5,392,486  

