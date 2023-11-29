Submit Release
embecta to Participate in Investor Conferences

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global diabetes care company, today announced that management will participate in the following investor events:

2023 Mizuho Medical Device and Healthcare Services Summit

  • Management will host one-on-one investor meetings on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at Sofitel Hotel, New York.

2023 MedTech Madness Annual West Coast Bus Tour

  • Management will host a fireside session on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET at the Montage at Laguna Beach, California.

About embecta 
embecta is a global diabetes care company that is leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of more than 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contacts:                                                 

Media  Investors 
Christian Glazar Pravesh Khandelwal
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications VP, Head of Investor Relations
908-821-6922  551-264-6547
